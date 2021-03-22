Amazon Prime Video France Unveils Slate of Originals, Live Sports

Amazon Prime Video France has unveiled a slate of originals, together with Cedric Klapisch’s “Greek Salad” — a sequence sequel to the “L’Auberge Espanole” trilogy — Melanie Laurent’s “Le Bal des Folles,” in addition to stay sports activities such because the tennis event Roland Garros, and variations of in style unscripted codecs similar to “LOL” and “Movie star Hunted.” All titles will roll out on the streaming service later this yr.

The packages have been introduced throughout a digital press convention on Monday hosted by Georgia Brown, director of European Originals; Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios; Thomas Dubois, Amazon Studios’ head of Originals for France; Isabelle Bertrand, head of content material for Amazon Prime Video France; and Alex Inexperienced, managing director of sport at Amazon Prime Video.

“Greek Salad” will likely be set in Athens, Greece, and observe the kids of Xavier and Wendy, who have been performed by Romain Duris and Kelly Reilly, respectively, in “L’Auberge Espanole,” “Russian Dolls” and “Chinese language Puzzle.”

The sequence will observe the journey of two protagonists who’re 19 and 25, roughly the identical age as Xavier, Duris’ character within the trilogy, as they take care of on a regular basis life, the monetary disaster, sexual id points, in addition to the scenario dealing with migrants in Greece.

“‘Greek Salad’ will ship an adolescent’s perspective on Europe right this moment and study what it’s prefer to stay collectively on this world,” stated Klapisch, who beforehand directed the sequence “Name My Agent!,” in the course of the presentation. Lou Doillon and Antoine Garceau in cost of spearheading the writers’ room for “Greek Salad.”

Different sequence within the pipeline embody “Meskina,” the directorial debut of Melha Bedia, a preferred French actor and comic who beforehand headlined the Amazon Authentic film “Forte.” Produced by Quad (“The Intouchables”), “Meskina” will revolve round a 30-year-old French Muslim girl who’s single, in love together with her finest pal, and residing together with her grand-mother. The present is being written by Bedia, Melha Bedia, Xavier Lacaille (“Validé”), and Yoann Gromb (“Vingt-cinq”).

Amazon Prime has additionally order “Totems,” a historic spy sequence set in the course of the 1965’s in the course of the Chilly Battle period, with a solid together with Niels Arestrup, Lambert Wilson, Jose Garcia and Ana Girardot. The present, produced by Gaumont, follows a French scientist who works for the French Secret Providers and the CIA who falls in love with a pianist who turns into a KGB agent.

Amazon Prime Video even have a pair films on its 2021 roster, notably the previously-announced “Le Bal des folles,” directed by Melanie Laurent. The interval thriller thriller, Amazon’s first Authentic film in France, takes place on the finish of the nineteenth century in Paris, at a time when ladies deemed too rebellious or troublesome have been often labeled as insane and institutionalized. It stars Laurent, Lou de Laâge (“The Innocents”), Emmanuelle Bercot (“Mon roi”) and Benjamin Voisin (“Summer season 85”). Alain Goldman’s Legende Movies is producing.

Amazon Prime Video France can also be collaborating with Legende Movies on “Flashback,” a time-traveling, female-driven comedy directed by Caroline Vigneaux. The Amazon Authentic movie will observe a cynical feminine lawyer who’s pressured to journey in time and meet highly effective ladies who had a historic impression. The solid is accomplished by Sophia Aram, Suzanne Clément, Lison Daniel, Issa Doumbia, Gad Elmaleh, Lannick Gautry, Emy Ltr, Florent Peyre and Sylvie Testud.

Amazon Prime Video France has additionally acquired rights to Roland Garros, the French open, for a number of years. One of France’s hottest sports activities occasion, Roland Garros will kick off on Might 17. Will probably be Amazon Prime Video’s first rights acquisition for a stay sports activities occasion in France.

“Younger individuals right this moment watch sports activities differently than they used to so we’re completely satisfied to companion up with Amazon and assist us appeal to new audiences,” stated Man Neglect, the boss of Roland Garros.

Amazon Prime additionally introduced three native variations of in style unscripted codecs, similar to “LOL,” hosted by Philippe Lacheau (“Babysitting”), “Movie star Hunted” with stars similar to Frank Gastambide and Ramzy Bedia, and “True story,” with high-profile actors similar to Isabelle Adjani, Pierre Niney and Adele Earchopoulos.

In the course of the presentation, the service additionally shared a clip of its Amazon Authentic documentary about Orelsan, the French musician, produced by Nolita TV and Troisième Œil Productions, a Mediawan firm.