Amazon Prime Video Germany Commissions Comedy Series ‘Binge Reloaded’

Amazon Prime Video Germany has ordered comedy sequence “Binge Reloaded” from Redseven Leisure, a Pink Arrow Studios firm.

The present will proceed within the vein of widespread comedy present “Change Reloaded,” which performed a number of years on German channel ProSieben, owned by Pink Arrow’s guardian firm ProSiebenSat.1. Every of the eight 30-minute episodes of “Binge Reloaded” will function quick sketches, together with parodies of widespread streaming or TV moments, carried out by a solid enjoying a bunch of German media personalities.

The solid of “Binge Reloaded” contains parody veterans Michael Kessler and Martin Klempnow, recognized for his or her look in “Change Reloaded,” and newcomers Tahnee Schaffarczyk, Antonia von Romatowski, Joyce Ilg, Jan van Weyde, Paul Sedlmeir and Christian Schiffer. The present is written by Marc Löb and directed by Erik Polls, Sven Nagel and Joscha Seehausen with Georg Kappenstein as producer and Sebastian Benthues serving as govt producer.

“Binge Reloaded” will stream on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and Austria in late 2020.

Jobst Benthues, CEO of Redseven Leisure, mentioned: “Comedy is one among Redseven’s core strengths – and with ‘Binge Reloaded,’ we’re creating a novel sequence which builds on the most effective comedy traditions, and is filled with cult potential.”

Christoph Schneider, managing director of Amazon Prime Video Germany, mentioned: “We’re very excited to have the ability to current an absolute comedy spotlight to our Prime members with ‘Binge Reloaded.’ Whether or not sequence, movies, fictional present characters, actors, presenters, athletes or nationwide and worldwide stars and starlets – no display favorite is secure from the high-quality parodies of the unbelievable solid.”

Key Redseven reveals embody “Germany’s Subsequent High Mannequin” and “Queen of Drags” for ProSieben; “The Style” and “Married at First Sight” for SAT.1; and “Previous Folks’s House for four Yr Olds” for VOX.