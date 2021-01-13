Amazon Prime Video Launches First Mobile-Only Plan in India

Amazon Prime Video India has partnered with Indian telecommunications operator Bharti Airtel to launch a mobile-only plan in India, the primary territory in the world the place it has been supplied.

The Prime Video Cellular Version, because the plan is named, is out there from Wednesday to Airtel pre-paid prospects. It’s free for the primary 30 days and thereafter is charged at an introductory worth of INR89 ($1.21).

A number of additional bundles might be accessible at normal definition streaming high quality. INR89 will get the client the Prime Video Cellular Version for 28 days and 6GB knowledge. An INR299 ($4.09) pre-paid bundle buys Prime Video Cellular Version, limitless calling and 1.5GB per day, for 28 days, whereas an INR131 ($1.79) package deal buys Amazon Prime membership for 30 days with full Prime Video entry, free delivery and limitless ad-free music. An INR349 ($4.77) pre-paid bundle buys Amazon Prime membership with full Prime Video entry, free delivery and limitless ad-free music together with limitless calling and 2GB per day for 28 days.

Rival Netflix started trialling a cellular plan in India in 2019. It prices INR199 ($2.72) month-to-month.

Jay Marine, VP, Amazon Prime Video worldwide, stated: “India is one in all our fastest-growing territories in the world with very excessive engagement charges. Buoyed by this response, we wish to double down by providing our much-loved leisure content material to a fair bigger base of Indian prospects. Given excessive cellular broadband penetration in the nation, the cell phone has turn into probably the most broadly used streaming units. With the launch of Prime Video Cellular Version we stay up for entertaining each Indian with our unique and unique content material.”

Gaurav Gandhi, director and nation normal supervisor of Amazon Prime Video India stated: “Over the past 4 years, Prime Video has turn into the nation’s most beloved premium streaming service with viewership coming from over 4,300 cities and cities. We imagine that the Cellular Version plan will additional speed up Prime Video’s adoption in India and permit a fair bigger variety of prospects to entry our well-liked leisure content material. This initiative for Amazon is designed not simply to provide prospects extra selection (of plans) but additionally quick access to subscribe to Prime Video together with cellular knowledge plans. We’re glad to collaborate with Airtel as our first accomplice in India for Prime Video Cellular Version.”

Airtel is India’s second largest cellular telephony supplier with greater than 326 million subscribers, giving it a 28% market share, in keeping with knowledge launched in December by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is the market chief with 404 million subscribers for a 35% market share.

Shashwat Sharma, chief advertising and marketing officer, Bharti Airtel stated: “At Airtel, we’re deeply keen about delivering a differentiated expertise to our prospects via our Airtel Thanks program. We’re glad to accomplice with Amazon to democratize high quality digital leisure in India by leveraging Airtel’s core strengths of high quality prospects, deep distribution and best-in-class community for video.”

Amazon has a number of Emmy-nominated Indian originals together with “Inside Edge,” “Made in Heaven” and “4 Extra Pictures Please.”