Amazon Prime Video Launches on Sky

Amazon Prime Video is lastly touchdown on Sky.

The streamer has struck a multi-year take care of Comcast-backed pay-TV supplier Sky that can see the Prime Video app launch on set-top field service Sky Q and SVOD service Now TV throughout Europe. Sky’s markets cowl the U.Okay., Eire, Austria, Germany and Italy. Now TV and Sky Ticket apps can even launch on Fireplace TV.

Sky already has main partnerships in place with each Netflix and Disney Plus, with the latter deal struck in March. Aggregation has clearly been the playbook for the operator, which has just about all main streaming providers now signed up as a part of its providing.

The Amazon pact, nevertheless, is especially vital within the sporting area, because it means U.Okay. clients will be capable of watch reside Premier League matches on Sky Sports activities, Prime Video and BT Sport with out switching units. The timing of the deal, forward of the Premier League’s Christmas matches, can be auspicious for Sky.

“We’re happy to be bringing our Prime Video app to Sky Q and NOW TV units in time for the vacations,” says Jay Marine, VP of Prime Video Worldwide.

“With winter settling in, and our new binge-watch obsession ‘The Wilds’ about to launch, it’s an ideal time for Sky clients to catch up on our award-winning Prime Video TV reveals, films, and reside sport, together with Prime Video’s unique reside broadcasts of over 20 English Premier League video games this December. Plus, with NOW TV launching on Fireplace TV – clients within the U.Okay. have by no means had it higher in relation to selecting what to observe nevertheless they’re watching.”

Stephen van Rooyen, government VP and CEO for the U.Okay. and Europe at Sky, added: “Anybody who must get caught into one thing new after ‘The Undoing’ on Sky Atlantic will now be capable of flip proper over to ‘The Boys’ on Prime Video, with out ever leaving Sky Q.

“Amazon Prime Video TV reveals, films and extra will sit alongside Sky Originals and Netflix, in addition to apps like Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, Fiit and rather more. It will make it even simpler so that you can entry the whole lot you’re keen on, in a single place,” mentioned van Rooyen.

Within the U.Okay., Italy and Eire, the Prime Video app will launch on Now TV, in addition to Sky Ticket units in Germany, on Dec. 14.

The Now TV app will roll out to pick out Fireplace TV units and Fireplace TV Version good TVs within the U.Okay. on Dec. 14 and in Italy, Eire, Austria and Switzerland by early 2021. Sky Ticket can even roll out on Fireplace TV units and Fireplace TV Version good TVs in Germany by the primary a part of 2021.