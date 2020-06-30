Amazon Prime Video Launches Watch Party Feature in U.S. – Variety

Amazon’s Prime Video has jumped into the “Watch Party” pool — a streaming pattern that has gained momentum in the course of the coronavirus disaster.

The ecommerce firm’s Prime Video service has began to step by step roll out Watch Party, its model of a local social-viewing expertise, the corporate stated Monday. Obtainable for customers on desktop PCs, Prime Video’s browser-based Watch Party lets as much as 100 folks watch a TV present or film collectively in one digital room.

Utilizing the function, Prime members can host and take part in a Watch Party, with synchronized playback (which the host controls) and a chat sidebar to the precise of the principle video window.

For now, the function is out there solely in america. Additionally, it’s vital to notice, every participant should have a Prime membership (and have to be based mostly in the U.S.); in any other case, it’s out there for no further cost.

The concept of on-line “watch events” has been round for a number of years, however with social distancing it has gained extra forex. And naturally, subscription-video companies are keen to advertise something that would assist them purchase (or retain) clients.

Final month, startup Scener launched a co-viewing choice for HBO in addition to its Netflix choice, and there’s additionally a browser plug-in known as Netflix Party (unaffiliated with Netflix). Hulu additionally rolled out a watch-party function final month, for as much as eight viewers.

Amazon began testing out the idea in April with Twitch, its game-focused streaming platform: Huge Twitch creators have had the power to select from among the Prime Video catalog to supply dwell play-by-play for an episode or film taking part in on the principle display. (Each the streamers and viewers have to have Prime accounts.)

With Prime Video Watch Party, clients can choose from all VOD titles included as a part of the Prime membership. Nevertheless, transactional VOD titles (to lease or personal) bought from Amazon aren’t out there for Watch Party. Whenever you arrange a Watch Party in Prime Video, you obtain a devoted hyperlink to share with family and friends. It really works with all main present browsers apart from Apple’s Safari.

As you’ll anticipate, the co-viewing function is out there for all Amazon originals, together with “Fleabag,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Hanna,” Mindy Kaling’s “Late Evening,” Donald Glover’s “Guava Island,” “Troop Zero,” “The Huge Sick,” “The Boys,” “Homecoming” and “My Spy.”

Pictured above: Andy Allo in Amazon Studios sci-fi comedy “Add,” as considered in the Prime Video Watch Party expertise.