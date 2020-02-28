Amazon Prime Video release dates 2020: major upcoming shows revealed

With continued stress from Netflix, NOW TV and shortly Disney+, the streaming service wars are set to essentially warmth up in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video can be jostling to come back out on high, kicking off its yr with the likes of Star Trek: Picard and Treadstone, whereas new seasons of The Boys and Carnival Row are ready within the wings.

Listed here are the major shows confirmed for Prime Video in 2020…

February

17th February

Outlander: season 5 Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try and construct their new life collectively in pre-revolutionary America

21st February

Hunters New drama collection following a band of Nazi hunters residing in New York Metropolis in 1977, who got down to stop a fascist rebellion

March

12th March

The Check: A New Period for Australia’s Staff A brand new eight-part documentary collection that provides a behind-the-scenes take a look at the Australian Males’s Cricket workforce

27th March

Making The Reduce Venture Runway stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite for this new trend competitors, which can comply with 12 contestants as they try and launch their very own fashionable manufacturers

Coming quickly

The Boys: season 2 This edgy new addition to the superhero style garnered vital acclaim when it debuted this yr, making the second season one in every of Amazon’s most anticipated initiatives

American Gods: season 3 Continuation of the Neil Gaiman fantasy adaptation, which sees an ex-convict caught in a warfare between the Previous Gods and the New Gods

Carnival Row Second season of the fantasy interval drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne

Hanna: season 2 The high-concept thriller a few younger woman skilled to kill can be again for a second season in 2020

Invincible The Strolling Lifeless creator Robert Kirkman brings one other of his widespread comedian books to the small display, this time an animated superhero drama about 17-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits powers from his alien father

Fashionable Love: Season 2 This anthology collection that explores romance in its many kinds attracted some large Hollywood names for its first season, so count on extra to crop up throughout its second run

THEM: Covenant A brand new horror anthology collection that can return to 1953 for its first season. It’s set to comply with an African American couple who transfer to an all-white neighbourhood and are confronted with malevolent forces each actual and supernatural

Fact Seekers Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite for this comedy collection a few pair of paranormal investigators following ghost sightings everywhere in the UK

Utopia An American remake of Channel 4’s high-concept drama collection, with Sasha Lane (Miseducation of Cameron Submit) and Rainn Wilson (The US Workplace) set to star

The Strolling Lifeless: World Past New collection which can comply with the primary group of younger individuals to have grown up in a world overrun by zombies