Amazon Prime Video release dates 2020: major upcoming shows revealed

With continued stress from Netflix, NOW TV and shortly Disney+, the streaming service wars are set to essentially warmth up in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video might be jostling to return out on high, kicking off its yr with the likes of Star Trek: Picard and Treadstone, whereas new seasons of The Boys and Carnival Row are ready within the wings.

Listed below are the major shows confirmed for Prime Video in 2020…

February

17th February

Outlander: season 5 Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try and construct their new life collectively in pre-revolutionary America

21st February

Hunters New drama sequence following a band of Nazi hunters dwelling in New York Metropolis in 1977, who got down to stop a fascist rebellion

March

12th March

The Take a look at: A New Period for Australia’s Crew A brand new eight-part documentary sequence that gives a behind-the-scenes have a look at the Australian Males’s Cricket workforce

27th March

Making The Minimize Challenge Runway stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite for this new trend competitors, which is able to observe 12 contestants as they try and launch their very own trendy manufacturers

29th March

The Good Struggle season 3 Return of the authorized drama, a spin-off from The Good Spouse, set at certainly one of Chicago’s most outstanding regulation corporations

Coming quickly

The Boys season 2 This edgy new addition to the superhero style garnered vital acclaim when it debuted this yr, making the second season certainly one of Amazon’s most anticipated tasks

American Gods: season 3 Continuation of the Neil Gaiman fantasy adaptation, which sees an ex-convict caught in a battle between the Previous Gods and the New Gods

Carnival Row Second season of the fantasy interval drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne

Hanna: season 2 The high-concept thriller a few younger woman educated to kill might be again for a second season in 2020

Invincible The Strolling Lifeless creator Robert Kirkman brings one other of his common comedian books to the small display, this time an animated superhero drama about 17-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits powers from his alien father

Trendy Love: Season 2 This anthology sequence that explores romance in its many varieties attracted some large Hollywood names for its first season, so anticipate extra to crop up throughout its second run

THEM: Covenant A brand new horror anthology sequence that may return to 1953 for its first season. It’s set to observe an African American couple who transfer to an all-white neighbourhood and are confronted with malevolent forces each actual and supernatural

Reality Seekers Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite for this comedy sequence a few pair of paranormal investigators following ghost sightings everywhere in the UK

Utopia An American remake of Channel 4’s high-concept drama sequence, with Sasha Lane (Miseducation of Cameron Put up) and Rainn Wilson (The US Workplace) set to star

The Strolling Lifeless: World Past New sequence which is able to observe the primary group of younger individuals to have grown up in a world overrun by zombies