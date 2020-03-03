Amazon Prime Video to Stream 21 Yankees Games This Season — But Only in Four U.S. States

Amazon, which owns a bit of YES Community, is now going to stream a batch of Yankees video games on Prime Video.

Nevertheless, the dwell streams of 21 New York Yankees video games through the MLB’s 2020 common season can be out there solely to Prime Video customers in 4 states that comprise the Bronx Bombers’ home-team footprint: New York, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey.

Amazon Prime Video is getting non-exclusive localized rights to the Yankees matchups by the settlement with YES Community. The video games on Prime Video can be simulcasts of video games produced by YES for airing on CW-affiliated PIX11 and different over-the-air companions for Yankees telecasts.

Yankees video games on Prime Video will function Amazon’s X-Ray know-how, which permits followers who’re watching on Android, iOS cellular, and Hearth TV to entry dwell in-game stats, staff and participant particulars, and real-time play-by-play info as they watch.

Amazon picked up a minority stake in YES after Disney bought its 80% curiosity (valued at $3.47 billion) in the sports activities community to an investor group that included the Yankees, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Amazon and RedBird Capital. The staff controls the opposite 20% stake in YES.

Whereas the Prime Video distribution of Yankees video games is restricted, the deal displays Amazon’s continued curiosity in grabbing sports activities media rights. The web large has streamed the NFL’s “Thursday Night time Soccer” video games worldwide the previous three seasons on Prime Video, and has offers to carry Premier League soccer matches in the U.Okay. and the UEFA Champions League match in Germany.

“We perceive that followers are consuming content material in a 123 of various methods, and we imagine our distinctive partnership with Amazon represents an thrilling improvement in the realm of dwell sports activities,” Hal Steinbrenner, CEO of Yankee International Enterprises, mentioned in a press release.

Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s VP of worldwide sports activities video, added that the deal “provides Prime Video the chance to work with the highest regional sports activities community in America and one of the crucial beloved franchises in all of sports activities.”

The primary Yankees recreation on Prime Video is scheduled for Friday, April 17, when the Yankees host the Cincinnati Reds beginning at 7 p.m. ET.