Amazon Prime Video: Worldwide Deal on ‘We Children from Bahnhof Zoo’

Fremantle has close to offered the world outdoors Asia on “We Children From Bahnhof Zoo” – because of a raft of gross sales that embody a worldwide take care of Amazon Prime Video for the U.S., English-speaking territories and all Europe’s excellent main markets.

Taking in additional gross sales to HBO Europe, NENT Group and Russia’s Extra TV, the collection, produced by Constantin Tv and Amazon Studios and a contemporary remodeling of the story of Christiane F., has presently closed greater than 40 territories, Fremantle introduced Monday.

Co-produced by the Czech Republic’s Wilma Movie and Italy’s Cattleya, “We Children From Bahnhof Zoo” will open on Prime Video within the U.S., U.Okay., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain and Benelux from April 9, and Italy on Could 7.

HBO Europe has licensed 15 territories in Central and Japanese Europe, the place it operates channels and streaming providers, led by Poland and Hungary and the Baltic States. It has additionally closed Portugal.

Extra TV has acquired rights to Russia, Ukraine, Georgia and CIS territories. Additional distribution companions absorb BluTV (Turkey) and Cosmote TV (Greece). The collection has already launched on Amazon Prime Video in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to essential acclaim.

Fremantle is about to shut Latin America and Korea, whereas components of Asia and Africa may also be licensed, mentioned Fremantle’s CEO of worldwide Jens Richter.

“That is just about first-window international protection straight out of the gate. It additionally reveals that the collection sits properly with premium platforms, which is incredible,” he added.

“We Children From Bahnhof Zoo” is created by the collection’ director, Intl. Emmy Award winner Philipp Kadelbach (“Fragrance,” “Era Warfare”), head author Annette Hess (“Weissensee,” “Ku’damm 56”), Sophie von Uslar (“NSU: German Historical past X,” “Tannbach – Line of Separation”) and fellow producer Oliver Berben (“The Typist,” “Fragrance,” “Shadowhunters”).

It’s way more of an ensemble piece than the film, charting how Christiane, Stella, Babsi, Axel, Michi and Benno encounter collectively the primary adrenalin rush, hedonism and kinship of youth, discovered first at an evening membership after which by drug use.

They find yourself capturing heroin, paid for by prostitution, because the group unravels. The chums’ particular person traumas, because the collection’ synopsis says, drag them right into a tailspin, which some won’t ever escape.

The subjects coated within the present are common points that many audiences can relate to whereas it’s being impressed by a real story makes it simpler to digest, mentioned Richter.

He added: “Fremantle additionally loves high-end manufacturing high quality, reveals that include built-in consciousness from IP or true occasions, however what’s actually, actually necessary is that while you carry premium reveals to the market now, it’s a must to intention for the very best doable degree of high quality.”

The unique e-book, “Zoo Station: The Story of Christiane F.,” primarily based on interviews with a then 15-year previous former teen drug addict and prostitute Christiane F., shattered cosy illusions of a post-WWII world that protected its youngsters. It proved Germany’s greatest non-fiction bestseller since WWII, and was revealed in 20 languages.

Produced by Bernd Eichinger, written by Herman Weigel and directed by Uli Edel in a neo-documentary type, the film “Christine F.” offered practically 5 million tickets in Germany and was a serious export hit.

“That is international IP,” mentioned Richter. “Brazilian and Korean consumers know the e-book and film which had a big effect: A real, deep and sticking story plus David Bowie music.”

Selection talked to Oliver Berben simply earlier than Fremantle confirmed international gross sales.

Jens Richter and Oliver Berben

Courtesy: Fremantle/Constantin Movie

At first, the collection appears to be like late ‘70s, however there’s no Berlin Wall and, simply earlier than Christiane and Benno first kiss, you see that Berlin’s backed by what appears to be like just like the Alps. Might you remark?

Berben: We name it world creation. The collection performs off a really robust IP that could be very, very well-known in Germany, Europe, past. The collection’ fundamental topic is the impactful true story of Christiane F., however the important thing to telling the story once more 40 years later is to painting the timeless battle of younger folks to grow to be adults, discovering their place in life and society. That battle – and typically failure – is identical right this moment. It could even be more durable.

Did the collection’ format affect story improvement?

Berben: Sure. We may drive far deeper into character than in a 90-minute film. However the important thing speedy query was how strictly we caught to the unique story. The second you try this, it’s a must to be traditionally correct. We got here up with the thought of making our personal time zone that included Berlin, David Bowie and Christiane F.’s true story however is fiction. Younger audiences who don’t know the IP can join far simpler to the protagonists once they have components they will establish with, linking to their lives right this moment.

The collection stands out partially for its scale, manufacturing values, 120-day shoot and large set items. How large is the collection for Constantin? Is scale today a necessity and advantage, one strategy to lower by the crunch?

Berben: It’s an excellent query, and associated to Constantin’s targets for the long run. “We Children” is Constantin’s greatest ever German-language present and the largest German-language present ever produced. 5 years in the past, it wouldn’t have been doable to finance and produce a German-language present of this €25 million [$30 million] dimension.

What’s modified?

Berben: A few issues. Latest productions – “Babylon Berlin,” for instance – have opened up markets, permitting German-language reveals to journey the world on large streamers. To finance the present, we made a primary take care of Amazon Studios for simply Germany, Austria and Switzerland. For the primary time, we determined to make use of a movie enterprise mannequin and make investments some huge cash ourselves, about 40% of the price range. Fremantle has close to offered out the world by way of single and multi-territory offers. This was an large eye opener for us – exhibiting how local-language European productions with an international-standard look and manufacturing worth can compete globally with large reveals.

Is that this one future course for Constantin TV?

Berben: I’d name “We Children” a European worldwide manufacturing. It’s a narrative popping out of Europe with the possibility to journey the world. And that’s a brand new approach we’d prefer to go. We’re doing plenty of German and English-language reveals and options. What we hadn’t performed was create European tales with a powerful look, primarily based on recognized IP with actually excessive manufacturing ranges to attach strongly overseas. One in all our subsequent reveals is “Smilla’s Sense of Snow,” which invitations U.Okay., Scandinavian and German enter, with characters talking Danish and Greenlandic, German and their native tongues. We love that. It’s a method Constantin’s transferring ahead.

“We Children From Bahnhof Zoo” options teen heroin habit, intercourse, prostitution, parental alcoholism and home violence. Would which have been doable a decade in the past?

Berben: Not as a TV present, nor in storytelling. Usually, enormous cliffhangers drive viewers to the subsequent episode. Right here it’s the characters. They suck you right into a story seen from their POV. Our thought of world creation performed out over costume wardrobe, location and tone. For instance, at first Bahnhof Zoo Station is resplendent, multi-colored, filmed to nice music. Later, it’s unhappy, gray and ruined.