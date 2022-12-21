Amazon promises that the God of War series will be “incredibly faithful to the source material”

A week ago, through the official Prime Video networks, it was confirmed that Amazon Studios will be in charge of a series that will adapt God of War to a new screen. The production will focus on the Nordic narrative that introduced the title released in 2018.

After what was the successful launch of God fo War Ragnarök, the franchise is going to take a new step with the series. Although it is in an early stage of development, some details were known that can excite fans of the saga.

“We’re doing incredibly well with adaptations, from Invincible to The Boys. I mean, we covered a lot of them, right? And we know that there is a very passionate fan base for God of War. But What we’re always looking for is if there’s a real emotional core, if there’s a real narrative, and I think that’s part of what makes God of War so special.”, highlighted Vernon Sanders, Head of Television para Amazon Studios.

The statements were revealed through the site Collider, which featured an exclusive interview. Sanders took the opportunity to highlight the links between fathers and sons that cross over into the game – and that are central elements in the story – and the impressive settings it presents.

“The series, I think, is incredibly faithful to the source material. and also convincing by itself”, he added in his statements. But she also anticipated that even those who have never played these titles can fall in love with the production and feel invited to join that universe.

In this way, God of War is going to join an increasingly wide and varied list of video games that adapt to new formats. With recent expressions like Arcane o Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersthese productions not only manage to conquer the fans of the games, but also add new audiences that know these universes that way.

