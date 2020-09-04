Amazon Pulls Plug on ‘Cortes y Moctezuma’ Miniseries Due to COVID-19

Amazon shouldn’t be shifting ahead on its collection about conquistador Hernan Cortes after the present was compelled to shut down manufacturing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Selection has confirmed.

The Spanish-language collection, which starred Javier Bardem as Cortes, was meant to be a big-budget miniseries for the streamer comprised of 4 episodes. Nonetheless, manufacturing barely received began earlier than the pandemic compelled it to cease.

Steven Zaillian wrote the collection, with Steven Spielberg, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank government producing by way of Amblin Tv. Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna had been additionally government producers. Together with Bardem, the present starred Tenoch Huerta as Moctezuma and Yoshira Escarrega.

“Due to the manufacturing constraints created by the COVID-19 international pandemic, Amazon Studios and Amblin Companions are unable to transfer ahead with manufacturing on our Cortés y Moctezuma collection,” Amazon and Amblin stated in a press release. “Within the present local weather, there may be sadly no means to remount the manufacturing within the close to future to obtain the dimensions and scope that was meant and that the collection deserves. We have now nothing however admiration and respect for Javier, Tenoch, Yoshira, Gael, Diego, Steve Zaillian, and the whole solid and crew of the collection and hope we are able to work collectively once more sooner or later.”

The pandemic was not the one difficulty the present was going through. Collection co-director Ciro Guerra was not too long ago accused of sexual misconduct by a number of ladies, who claimed the director harassed and in a single case assaulted them between 2013 and 2019.

“Cortes y Moctezuma” would have handled how Cortes defied Spanish authorities within the 16th cenutry to lead an expedition to what’s now Mexico that led to the autumn of the Aztec Empire.

This had been a ardour mission of Spielberg’s for years and was initially meant to be a function. It was based mostly on an unproduced screenplay by the late Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo. It was initially ordered at Amazon in 2018 as a part of the streamer’s pivot towards big-budget occasion collection.

“Cortes y Moctezuma” is the most recent present to fall sufferer to COVID-19. Netflix not too long ago pulled the plug on each “The Society” and “I’m Not Okay With This” due to budgetary points surrounding elevated well being and security prices. Each reveals had been renewed for second seasons. The truTV collection “I’m Sorry” was additionally canceled regardless of being renewed for a 3rd season for a similar motive.

Deadline first reported the collection not going ahead.