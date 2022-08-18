Amazon raises fees for sellers to cover its losses

Los third-party sellers who use the platform to reach their customers, they will have to pay more from the Christmas campaign. This is a decision by Amazon to make the drop in its income and for the moment it will only apply to the United States and Canada. From Amazon Spain they have not clarified Xataka if they plan to extend it to other regions in the future.

This new rate will apply between October 15 and January 14. The payment will be 0.35 dollars per product sold. According to a statement seen by the Associated Press, Amazon alleges increased fees for third-party sellers, adding a holiday fee for merchants who use the company’s services to pack and ship items to customers.

Second upload in a year

This is the second rate hike imposed on merchants this year by the online retail giant. In April, the company added a 5% surcharge for “fuel and inflation” to compensate for the increase gasoline costs and inflation.

To use Amazon’s fulfillment services, merchants already have to pay a fee that varies depending on the size, weight, or category of the item.

Amazon noted that the holiday season increases logistics costs due to volume of shipments that are transported. The company said that it had previously absorbed these cost increases.

Holiday price adjustments are nothing new for Amazon. In the United States, the Postal Service said that had submitted a notice to apply a temporary increase of prices to cover additional costs during the holiday season.

But at Amazon, seller fees – and their constant hikes – are controversial, as the company controls a large share of the e-commerce market. That translates to “Amazon’s dominance of the online marketplace means that small businesses They have no choice but to pay.”

Last month, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said during a media call that third-party sellers accounted for 57% of total units sold on Amazon during the three-month period (April, May and June). This figure is the highest in the company’s history.

It must be remembered that the Amazon Prime subscription first rose in price in the United States in February of this year and several months later, in July, it was announced for our country starting next September. Therefore, it is not ruled out that these changes could reach our country.