Amazon Releases First Images for Blockbuster Series ‘El Cid’

Amazon teases “El Cid” sequence; ViacomCBS develops TV drama “Jamila”; BFI London Movie Pageant provides “One Evening in Miami”; Studiocanal ups executives; Anti-Worlds acquires “Jumbo” and “Homicide Me, Monster”; KIX motion channel launches in Africa; and Viu units Malaysian pitching discussion board.

Amazon Studios has launched the primary set of photos from Spanish blockbuster sequence “El Cid.” The sequence tells the story of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, A.Ok.A. El Cid, a Castilian nobleman and warfare hero in medieval Spain and traces his journey as he tries to seek out his place inside a posh monarchy that tries to manage him. Jaime Lorente (“Cash Heist”) performs the titular character, and the forged additionally consists of José Luis García-Pérez, Elia Galera, Carlos Bardem, Alicia Sanz and Jaime Olías.

The sequence is created by José Velasco and is produced by Zebra Producciones. Gustavo Santaolalla, Oscar-winner for “Brokeback Mountain” and “Babel,” composes. Jamie Lang

“El Cid,” with Elia Galera and Jose Luis Garcia (Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

DEVELOPMENT

ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios and La Claqueta PC will co-develop “Jamila,” a fictional drama sequence for tv. The sequence follows three characters whose paths cross in Seville: a younger girl who has been ousted from her deceased father’s unlawful enterprise by her personal uncles; a rising footballer, devastated by a life-changing damage; and a rubbish truck driver dreaming of a distinct life.

Olmo Figueredo (“The Limitless Trench”) and Alberto Marini (“The Unit”), are showrunners and co-creators, whereas José Rodríguez Suárez, (“Goodbye”) serves as co-creator and lead author.

“One Evening in Miami” (Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

FESTIVAL ADDITION

The BFI London Movie Pageant (Oct. 7-18) will host the U.Ok. premiere of Regina King’s directorial debut “One Evening in Miami,” on Oct. 11. The Amazon Unique movie includes a forged fronted by Londoner Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr.

Based mostly on a play by Kemp Powers, the 1964-set movie recounts the evening when boxer Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) defeats heavyweight champion Sonny Liston and memorialized the occasion with three of his mates, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown.

Anne Cherel (Courtesy of Studiocanal)

PROMOTIONS

Anne Cherel has been promoted from being Studiocanal‘s head of worldwide gross sales (present films) to exec VP international gross sales and distribution, and can report back to CEO Anna Marsh. Beatriz Campos is promoted from head of worldwide gross sales (TV) to senior VP international gross sales and manufacturing financing, whereas Chloé Marquet is promoted from senior VP worldwide gross sales to go of worldwide movie gross sales. Campos, Marquet and Aska Yamaguchi, who was appointed head of worldwide digital gross sales in 2017, will report into Cherel.

“Jumbo” (Courtesy of Anti-Worlds Releasing)

ACQUISITIONS

Anti-Worlds Releasing has acquired Zoé Wittock’s 2020 Sundance and Berlin participant “Jumbo” and Alejandro Fadel‘s Cannes 2018 title “Homicide Me, Monster” for U.Ok. and Eire distribution. Anti-Worlds will launch latest acquisition Tim Mielants‘ 2019 Karlovy Range winner “Patrick” within the territory on Nov. 20 and “Homicide Me, Monster” on Dec. four as restricted theatrical runs adopted by VOD and residential video. “Jumbo” will debut in spring 2021.

“Police Story 2” (Courtesy of Celestial Tiger Leisure)

AFRICA LAUNCH

Pan-Asian channel operator Celestial Tiger Leisure will launch in Africa by way of its motion channel KIX on MultiChoice’s DStv platform. KIX will launch on DStv’s Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages throughout Africa from Oct. 1.

The channel will function a mix of martial arts, motion and thriller films, all offered in English, that includes well-liked stars together with Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Donnie Yen and Bruce Lee.

PITCHING FORUM

Viu, the pan-regional OTT video service from PCCW media group, has launched Viu Pitching Discussion board in Malaysia. The inaugural initiative will deal with figuring out and nurturing native rising scriptwriters, and shortlisted contributors will obtain mentoring and steerage from main artistic expertise from throughout the business.