Amazon Releases ‘Invincible’ Teaser at New York Comic Con

Amazon Prime Video revealed a primary look into “Invincible,” the upcoming animated superhero collection based mostly on Kirkman’s second-longest comedian e book collection.

As a part of creator Robert Kirkman’s New York Comic Con dialog, viewers are launched to Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a youngster pressured by circumstance to reside within the shadow of father, who occurs to be probably the most highly effective tremendous hero on Earth, Omni-man (J.Okay. Simmons). The collection is an adaptation of Kirkman’s “Invincible” comedian books, and it’s one he stated will stick near the unique plot.

“When you’ve been studying the comedian e book collection, you’re going to get every part you’ve been anticipating or wanting,” Kirkman stated in the course of the digital occasion. “However we’re altering some characters, we’re increasing some roles, we’re placing slightly little bit of spice in there to maintain you guys guessing.”

The collection is made up of eight hourlong episodes and is ready to premiere in 2021. The storyline follows Mark’s shift from a standard teenager at the onset of his personal powers. Because it’s an animated collection aimed at adults, it consists of “grotesque” and graphic components, Kirkman stated. A few of that may be seen within the teaser’s bloody fights.

“Children your age assume they’re invincible, and it holds them again, makes them careless,” Omni-Man tells Mark within the teaser. “The factor is, you’re totally different. You truly are.”

The collection’ star-studded forged additionally consists of Sandra Oh, who voices Mark’s mom; Seth Rogen, who performs the misunderstood Allen the Alien; Mark Hamill as a dressing up designer named Artwork Rosebaum; Zazie Beetz; Walton Goggins; Mae Whitman; Jason Mantzoukas; Gillian Jacobs; Andrew Rannells; Chris Diamantopoulos; Melise; Kevin Michael Richardson; Gray Griffin and Max Burkholder.

“Invincible” is produced by Skybound and govt produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder. Justin Allen and Chris Copeland function supervising administrators; Linda Lamontagne is the casting director.

Through the panel, Kirkman additionally confirmed the beforehand unannounced position of Battle Beast, who might be voiced by “Star Trek” actor Michael Dorn.

Watch the teaser above.