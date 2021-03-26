Amazon Reveals First Trailer For ‘Frank of Eire’ (TV News Roundup)

In immediately’s TV information roundup, Amazon Prime Video launched the premiere date and trailer for “Frank of Eire,” and TV One launched a clip from the upcoming season of “Unsung.”

CASTING

HBO Max has introduced the solid for the upcoming comedy pilot “The Gordita Chronicles” from Sony Photos Tv. The household comedy is a few willful, 12-year-old Dominican woman Cucu (Olivia Goncalves) who struggles to suit into hedonistic Eighties Miami as her household pursues the American dream. The solid can even embrace: Diana Maria Riva (“Lifeless to Me,” “McFarland, USA”) as as “Adela,” Cucu’s mother; Juan Javier Cardenas as “Victor Castelli,” Cucu’s dad; Savannah Nicole Ruiz as “Emilia,” Cucu’s older sister; Noah Rico (“Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical”) as “Yosmel ‘Yoshy’ Hernandez,” a Cuban refugee and Cucu’s ﬁrst good friend in Miami.

DATES

Amazon launched the premiere date and trailer for the upcoming comedy collection “Frank of Eire,” which is able to start streaming on April 16. Set in an idyllic suburb of Dublin, the story follows Frank Marron (Brian Gleeson), a 32-year previous who’s newly single and lives at dwelling along with his mom, Mary (Pom Boyd). In a hapless seek for respect, Frank struggles to get his life collectively whereas not burning the whole lot to the bottom within the course of. The six-episode season additionally stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Greene and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor. The Gleeson brothers, Clelia Mountford and Sharon Horgan for Merman and Michael Moloney function government producers on the collection. Produced by Rory Gilmartin and directed by MJ Delaney for Merman, “Frank of Eire” is a co-production between Channel 4 and Amazon Studios. Watch the trailer under.

FIRST LOOKS

TV One launched a clip from the upcoming fifteenth season of the documentary collection “Unsung,” which premieres on March 21. The long-running collection highlights the influential careers of artists, diving into their private tales and journeys that haven’t but been explored. This season will function tales from a wide selection of artists together with Morris Day, Leela James, Hezekiah Walker, Keith Washington, Mystikal, Syleena Johnson, Bobby V and Lyfe Jennings. The clip under is from the second episode, which explores James’ mission to deliver the soul again into R&B music. Narrated by Gary Anthony Williams, “Unsung” is government produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions and Mark Rowland. For TV One, Jason Ryan is government in cost of manufacturing, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is senior director of expertise and casting and Robyn Arrington Greene is head of authentic programming and manufacturing. The second episode will air on March 28 at 9 p.m. Watch the clip under.

GREENLIGHTS

TNT ordered a brand new unscripted collection titled “Rhodes to the Prime,” which is able to go contained in the lives of soon-to-be mother and father Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their rising household whereas constructing AEW’s world wrestling empire. Every 30-minute episode will provide a behind-the-scenes look inside and out of doors the ring, together with the drama created by a crew of wrestlers, household and mates who take a look at them at each flip. “Rhodes to the Prime” is a manufacturing of Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv in affiliation with Shed Media. The collection is government produced by Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon of Shed Media, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak of Activist Artists Administration and AEW CEO Tony Khan. Watch a clip under.

RENEWALS

USA Community has renewed actuality collection “Chrisley Is aware of Finest” for a ninth season and given a 3rd season pickup to spinoff “Rising Up Chrisley.” “Chrisley Is aware of Finest,” which wrapped its eighth season on March 25, noticed a slight viewer uptick to a mean of 1.5 million in comparison with its 2020 efficiency. Each reveals hail from Maverick TV USA and Todd Chrisley Productions.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Maya Rudolph, Christopher Meloni and 24Goldn can be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” will function Sacha Baron Cohen, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Ash Soan, and “The Late Late Present With James Corden” will welcome Chrissy Teigen and Needtobreathe.