Amazon revenue is falling. So he has started to apply the simplest solution: raise rates

Amazon is going to tighten third-party sellers who use its e-commerce with a new rate, which will be exclusive for the Christmas campaign and, for the moment, will only apply in the United States and Canada, according to a statement that the company has sent to his clients and to which the Associated Press has had access. This new rate will be $0.35 per product sold and will apply between October 15 and January 14.

Amazon Fulfillment. This new fixed rate will apply to the e-commerce giant’s customers who use its logistics service, known as Fulfillment by Amazon, which is responsible for storing the products of these merchants in Amazon’s warehouses and picking them up, packing them and sending them when they arrive. produces a purchase as if it were an item marketed by Jeff Bezos’ own company.

Currently, this service has a fixed cost of 39 euros per month plus a variable rate that changes depending on the amount of space occupied by the seller’s goods, the time they are in Amazon warehouses or the necessary management for their shipping (collection, handling, packaging, shipping and returns), among others.

More pressure on sellers. This is the second increase that Amazon imposes on sellers on its platform this year after adding an inflation surcharge and a 5% increase in fuel costs in April.

In the statement now sent to merchants, the e-commerce giant points out that the holiday season increases fulfillment and logistics costs due to the high volume of shipments, and that so far it has been Bezos’ company that has borne that increase. But this year, they point out, expenses have skyrocketed and it is unaffordable for Amazon to take care of them.

spain. At the moment, Amazon has communicated this measure only to sellers in the United States and Canada, so it is not clear if it will extend it to other countries, although everything seems to indicate that it will. This was the case with the Amazon Prime subscription, which first rose in price in the United States in February of this year and several months later, in July, it was announced for our country starting next September.

In addition, the problems alleged by Amazon to add this new rate are not foreign to Spain. In our country, Christmas also brings with it a notable increase in shipments and logistics activity, so it would not make much sense for Jezz Bezos to charge these costs exclusively to US and Canadian merchants when the problem is global.

From Amazon Spain they have indicated to Xataka that this measure is only applicable to their clients in the United States and Canada, but they have not clarified if they plan to extend it to other regions in the future.

