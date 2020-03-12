Amazon Sets Documentary Series on Racing Champion Fernando Alonso

Amazon Prime has commissioned a brand new documentary collection about Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso, it introduced Thursday. Titled “Fernando,” the brand new documentary will function intimate entry to Alonso and his racing workforce all through the previous 12 months within the lead as much as his debut on the Dakar Rally in South America.

The five-part collection will delve into the lifetime of the two-time Components One champion, who gained back-to-back championships in 2005 and 2006, each on and off the observe over the previous 12 months since his retirement from Components One in 2018. It would doc his participation in occasions together with the Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans 24 hours, culminating in his first outing at Dakar Rally final January.

Javier Mendez, director of world content material for manufacturing firm The Mediopro Studio, mentioned the collection would provide “a private and up-close imaginative and prescient of the champion, fairly totally different from the general public profile we’ve seen.” He additionally mentioned it could share the driving force’s reflexions about “attainable come again to F1.” “Fernando is a winner and his purpose alongside this 12 months has been to display that he’s the perfect driver in any 4 wheels car.”

In addition to Alonso himself the collection provides entry to his internal circle, together with his supervisor, sister, his accomplice and racing colleagues.

“Fernando” will debut on the streaming platform in Spain, France, Italy, U.Ok., and Latin America later in 2020.