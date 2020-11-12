Amazon Sets ‘Le bal des folles’ As First French Original

Amazon Prime Video has boarded Melanie Laurent’s anticipated interval thriller thriller “Le bal des folles” as its first Original film in France.

“Le bal des folles” is produced by Alain Goldman and Axelle Boucaï at Legende Movies (“La Môme,” “The Spy”). Amazon Prime Video will launch the movie solely in France and world wide in 2021.

The film will begin taking pictures subsequent week in Rochefort, in western France. Penned by Laurent and Christophe Deslandes, “Le bal des folles” relies on the award-wining novel of the identical identify by Victoria Mas.

The movie takes place on the finish of the nineteenth century in Paris, at a time when girls deemed too rebellious or tough have been regularly labeled as insane and institutionalized. The motion unfolds on the Salpêtrière hospital the place such girls, identified with totally different sorts of nervous system issues, have been confined and put beneath the supervision of neurologists comparable to Jean-Martin Charcot. Every year, a prestigious ball was organized with the sufferers and attracted the Parisian elite; it was a spot to see and be seen.

Set towards main historic occasions and bolstered by sturdy feminine protagonists, “Le bal des folles” tells the story of a younger, radiant and passionate lady, Eugénie, who discovers at a younger age that she has the particular energy to listen to the lifeless. After her household discovers her secret, she is taken to the hospital with none means of escaping her destiny. Whereas there, she bonds with Geneviève, a nurse on the hospital. Their encounter will change each their futures as they put together for Charcot’s ball.

“‘Le bal des folles’ is a mixture of a superb IP, a robust story and a topnotch group of filmmakers and producers,” stated Thomas Dubois, head of French Amazon Originals for Prime Video.

“It’s precisely the kind of initiatives that we love as a result of it has a world dimension and a timeliness that we predict will resonate with our subscribers worldwide,” stated Dubois.

Dubois stated the e book and the challenge appeared compelling as a result of “it’s a narrative about transmission between Eugénie and Geneviève at a time when girls have been being stigmatized in the event that they thought in another way.”

The movie was beforehand arrange at Gaumont, which had acquired French and worldwide gross sales, and is likely one of the many initiatives to have been snatched up by a deep-pocketed streamer through the pandemic.

Goldman advised Selection that it made sense for Legende Movies to associate with Amazon on “Le bal des folles.”

“Amazon is giving us the assets to make a very bold, genuine and singular interval movie with the size and scope we had envisioned from the beginning,” stated Goldman, who identified that Legende Movies has been collaborating with a variety of French and worldwide companions over time. The banner labored with Netflix on “The Spy” and with HBO Max on “Valley of Tears.”

On prime of co-writing and directing the movie, Laurent will headline the film together with Lou de Laâge (“The Innocents”). Emmanuelle Bercot (“Mon roi”), Benjamin Voisin (“Summer season 85”), Cédric Khan and Grégoire Bonnet will full the solid.

Though the story unfolds in Paris, it should shoot at Rochefort’s Marine Hospital, a former hospital that has turn into a museum. “We discovered the proper location to shoot within the most secure means potential, taken into contemplating the well being protocol introduced on by the pandemic,” stated Dubois, including that the film was a “huge manufacturing with some sprawling decors.”

Laurent’s appearing credit embody “Inglorious Basterds,” “Enemy,” and most not too long ago, “6 Underground” and “Operation Finale.”

A critically acclaimed filmmaker, Laurent beforehand labored with de Laâge on her characteristic debut “Breathe” which world premiered at Cannes’ Critics Week in 2014. Laurent’s pipeline of initiatives embody the WW2 drama “The Nightingale” with Elle and Dakota Fanning.

“Le bal des folles” will be a part of a broad number of French Amazon Original motion pictures, together with “Brutus vs Cesar” and “Forte,” although these movies have been straight acquisitions for the streamer. Amazon Prime Video’s catalogue in France contains worldwide motion pictures comparable to “Borat 2,” “Bloodshot,” “Pinocchio,” and the newest specials from Jérôme Commandeur, Fabrice Eboué, Ary Abittan and Alban Ivanov.