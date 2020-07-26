Amazon Sets Release Date for Stacey Abrams Voting Documentary

Amazon Studios has set a September theatrical launch for the Stacey Abrams voting rights documentary “All In: The Battle for Democracy.”

The movie can be launched on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 18. It’s directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés. Abrams is a producer together with Garbus, Cortés and Dan Cogan.

Abrams ran because the Democratic Get together’s nominee within the 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia and was the primary Black lady to be a major-party gubernatorial nominee in america. She narrowly misplaced to Republican Brian Kemp, who was accused by Abrams of voter suppression actions after he refused to resign as secretary of state whereas campaigning for governor.

“As we speak, we’re 100 days out from Election Day — a pivotal second in our mission to guard our democracy — and we have to come collectively as a rustic and ensure each voice and vote is counted,” stated Abrams. “The title ‘All In: The Battle for Democracy’ speaks to the significance and necessity that each American has the correct to have their voice be heard and their vote counted. We all know that if our votes weren’t vital, so many people wouldn’t be working so laborious to take our proper to vote away.”

Amazon purchased worldwide rights to the documentary in June from the Story Syndicate manufacturing firm.

“With 100 days left till some of the vital elections in American historical past, we’re thrilled to formally announce ‘All In: The Battle for Democracy’ which can inform a strong and harrowing story of the combat for the correct to vote in addition to arm residents with the instruments they should shield this proper,” Garbus and Cortés stated. “The movie can be accompanied by an bold and visionary motion plan to succeed in voters and educate them throughout the nation.”

The filmmakers and Amazon may also launch the #ALLINFORVOTING social influence marketing campaign with community-based organizations, non-profits, firms, artists, activists and influencers. The marketing campaign will develop content material to fight misinformation concerning the voting course of, and launch programming to coach and register first-time voters, mobilize communities to have their voices and values counted, and practice residents to know how one can acknowledge and report voter suppression.

The net content material will embrace sources and instruments for guests to register to vote, examine registration standing, get election reminders, discover their polling place, entry state by state election info, see “what’s on my poll,” and request an absentee poll. An area grant program to help grassroots organizations working to coach and mobilize voters will launch in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The marketing campaign may also embrace a “Develop a Voter” instructional initiative aimed toward partaking the following technology of voters through the use of the movie as a device for dialog within the classroom, and growing a curriculum in partnership with motion leaders and distributed to academics nationwide.