Amazon Snaps Up U.Ok. Rights to ‘Alex Rider’ from Sony, Eleventh Hour – Variety

Amazon Prime Video has taken U.Ok. rights to coming-of-age spy thriller “Alex Rider,” which is able to launch on the platform in June.

Produced by Eleventh Hour Movies and Sony Photos Tv, the present relies on the second novel in Anthony Horowitz’s “Alex Rider” novels, “Level Blanc.” All eight episodes of the sequence will launch on Amazon on June 4.

The present was produced beneath a singular funding mannequin that noticed distributor Sony come on board in 2018 to totally finance the mission with no lead commissioning broadcaster or platform connected.

The sequence stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, a London-based teenager who has unknowingly been skilled since childhood to be a spy. Pressured to assist examine his uncle’s demise, and the way it connects to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires, Alex goes undercover in a distant boarding faculty known as Level Blanc.

As well as to Farrant, “Alex Rider” stars Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, commander of The Division, a secret underworld offshoot of MI6; Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Blunt’s second in command; Brenock O’Connor as Rider’s greatest good friend Tom Harris; Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright; Ace Bhattii as Crawley; Marli Siu as Kyra and Andrew Buchan as Ian Rider.

Franchise creator Horowitz serves as government producer alongside Jill Inexperienced, Eve Gutierrez, sequence author Man Burt, and Andreas Prochaska, who additionally co-directed the sequence with Christopher Smith.

Chris Chook, head of content material for the EU at Amazon, mentioned: “We’re thrilled to convey our Prime members this cinematic drama primarily based on one in every of literatures most liked characters. Followers of the ebook franchise shall be delighted to hear that this new sequence is created by Alex Rider creator Anthony Horowitz, alongside excellent expertise each in entrance and behind the digicam. We all know that there’s big anticipation for this TV sequence imagining of an iconic ebook franchise, so we’re delighted to have secured this present solely for Prime members within the U.Ok.”

Horowitz added: “I used to be thrilled to hear that Prime Video will introduce the Alex Rider TV sequence to followers. That is such an enormous, fashionable platform and looks like a pure residence for the sequence. I hope that that is the beginning of an extended artistic partnership…with one other twelve books prepared to go.”

Wayne Garvie, president of worldwide manufacturing for Sony Photos Tv, mentioned: “At a time when the world is in search of heroes, who higher to come to our assist than Alex Rider? We’re thrilled that Amazon Prime Video would be the place for Brits to watch one in every of their nice native heroes tackle international evil.”