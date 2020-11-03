Amazon Studios’ Europe HQ to Remain in U.Ok. Post-Brexit

Amazon Studios Europe will stay headquartered in the U.Ok. no matter whether or not the nation exits the European Union with a deal in place or not.

Showing on Tuesday earlier than a Digital, Tradition, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee convened to focus on the way forward for public service broadcasting in the U.Ok., Chris Chicken, head of content material at Amazon Prime Video for Europe, declared, “As European HQ is positioned in London, we intend to hold that HQ in London.

“We’re lucky to have a big a part of our European workforce and a few senior leaders already in the EU. So we don’t count on a necessity to transfer any U.Ok. employees internationally as properly because of that. We’ll proceed our funding in the U.Ok. and develop our funding in the U.Ok. and the EU.”

Chicken admitted, nonetheless, that Brexit will introduce some regulatory complexity. “For instance, in the occasion of audio visible not being included in any commerce deal, we think about that [U.K. media regulator] Ofcom will now not have the option to regulate us,” Chicken added.

“So, we’ll want to discover a new EU territory of origin and our EU companies will want to be regulated by the regulator in that nation,” the chief highlighted, including that there’s an “vital challenge round U.Ok. content material being affected by lack of EU work standing.”

“If U.Ok. content material can now not be thought-about EU in phrases of quotas, then our companies in Europe will want to change their content material catalog, to add extra European content material,” Chicken added. “That’s not essentially an enormous problem for us. However we’re involved that this might be a problem for smaller U.Ok. impartial content material producers, as a result of it might imply a diminishment in the worth of their content material inside Europe.”

Elsewhere, when requested by the committee concerning the comparatively smaller variety of hours produced by Amazon in the U.Ok., in contrast to the a whole lot of hours produced by rival streamer Netflix, Georgia Brown, director for European Originals at Amazon Studios, was insistent that the corporate technique stay curated, that includes high quality over amount.

“We’ve our personal remits and our personal output objectives,” stated Brown. “We’re not doing an enormous, huge push into the U.Ok. for a whole lot of hours of content material. We’re taking an method that we want to be producing fewer reveals at a significantly better high quality, [with] a way more focused method.”

The “Grand Tour” SVOD has partnered with U.Ok. public service broadcaster BBC on plenty of reveals, most lately Steve McQueen’s much-lauded “Small Axe” anthology.

“I believe it’s actually vital to defend folks just like the BBC. I’d hate to see them diminished in that place throughout the ecosystem,” stated Brown. “They account for such an enormous majority of the first commissioning occurring in the U.Ok. They’ve a really clear and basic function, in my view, in phrases of how they’re creatively supporting the ecosystem right here throughout many various genres and many various sides.”