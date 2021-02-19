Amazon Studios Hires Greg Coleman as Global Head of Franchise Marketing

Amazon Studios has introduced on board Greg Coleman as its international head of franchise advertising and marketing, the place he can be tasked with overseeing the workforce in cost of TV and movie fantasy and sci-fi originals — together with the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” sequence.

In main Amazon’s genre-focused advertising and marketing, Coleman and his workforce will look to have interaction mass audiences internationally through the streaming studio’s advertising and marketing campaigns and help international enlargement of the fantasy and sci-fi manufacturers in its portfolio.

The advertising and marketing exec was most not too long ago vp of worldwide advertising and marketing and franchise administration at Walt Disney Animation Studios, the place he constructed franchises and campaigns round main Disney properties, notably blockbuster animated options “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.” Previous to that, Coleman held senior positions in advertising and marketing technique and worldwide for Walt Disney Studios Movement Photos, and beforehand labored in advertising and marketing technique and analysis at MGM Studios.

When Coleman begins on March 1, he’ll report back to chief advertising and marketing officer Ukonwa Ojo. Marketing veteran Ojo was named CMO for Amazon Studios and Prime Video final September, becoming a member of the corporate from the highest advertising and marketing submit at MAC Cosmetics. Coleman is Ojo’s first main rent since she joined Amazon Studios within the fall.

“I’m excited for Greg to assist take our fantasy and sci-fi franchises to new heights,” wrote Ojo in an inside memo to workers on Thursday.

The hotly anticipated “Lord of the Rings” sequence launched its official synopsis final month, with the epic’s occasions happening throughout the Second Age of Center-Earth’s historical past. It will likely be 1000’s of years earlier than the occasions of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings.” and can, per the studio, “take viewers again to an period during which nice powers had been cast, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to spoil, unlikely heroes had been examined, hope hung by the best of threads, and the best villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cowl all of the world in darkness. Starting in a time of relative peace, the sequence follows an ensemble solid of characters, each acquainted and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Center-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that reside on lengthy after they’re gone.”