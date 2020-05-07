Amazon Takes ‘Little Fires In every single place’ in Europe, Latin America, Canada, Australia – Variety

Amazon Prime Video has taken the unique rights to drama collection “Little Fires In every single place,” govt produced and starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, in Europe, Latin America, Canada and Australia, the place it should launch on Could 22.

Based mostly on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, “Little Fires In every single place” follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson household and an enigmatic mom and daughter who upend their lives. The story “explores the burden of secrets and techniques, the character of artwork and id, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the hazard in believing that following the foundations can avert catastrophe,” in response to an announcement from Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to Witherspoon and Washington, the forged contains Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass and Gavin Lewis.

The collection is produced by Witherspoon’s Hiya Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Road, and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Tv Studios. Liz Tigelaar (“Life Surprising,” “Informal”) is creator, showrunner and govt producer. In addition to Tigelaar, Witherspoon and Washington, the collection can also be govt produced by Lauren Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Ng serves as producer. Hiya Sunshine and ABC Signature served as studio co-production companions on the undertaking.

Produced for Hulu in the U.S., “Little Fires In every single place” is distributed globally by Disney’s direct-to-consumer and worldwide section.