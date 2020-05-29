Amazon, Tennis Channel, Eurosport to Stream British Tennis Tournament – Variety

Amazon Prime Video is to stay stream a “behind closed doorways” event for British tennis gamers within the U.Okay. and Eire, whereas Tennis Channel has the rights within the U.S., Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and Eurosport will stream it in the remainder of Europe. Gamers will embrace Andy Murray, who competes in a event for the primary time this yr.

Schroders Battle of the Brits, a six-day lengthy event going down from June 23 to 28 on the Garden Tennis Assn.’s headquarters at Roehampton, England, will see the U.Okay.’s top-ranked male gamers, together with Andy and Jamie Murray, Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund, compete to be topped singles and doubles champions. The occasion will elevate a minimal of £100,000 ($123,000) for charities linked to Britain’s Nationwide Well being Service.

Talking on the launch, Jamie Murray mentioned: “The previous few months have been extremely difficult instances for everybody, and we see this occasion as our manner of giving again. Numerous work has gone in to be sure that this might occur and we’re very excited to have the option to carry an motion packed week of tennis, whereas elevating priceless funds for NHS heroes to say thanks for the superb work they’ve performed.”

Alex Inexperienced, managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe, mentioned: “We all know that followers throughout the U.Okay. are lacking stay tennis, particularly throughout the British summer season, and we’re positive it will delight them and provides them an opportunity to see Andy, Jamie and the opposite high British male gamers in aggressive motion once more. This builds on Prime Video’s ongoing assist for British tennis.”

The event joins a rising lineup of stay sports activities on Prime Video, together with stay and unique U.Okay. tennis protection of tournaments from the ATP, WTA Excursions and U.S. Open, 20 Premier League soccer matches per season within the U.Okay. and NFL Thursday Evening Soccer video games obtainable to prospects worldwide.

“This occasion with the Murray brothers is completely aligned with Tennis Channel’s lifetime core mission of increasing the sport worldwide, and right now of empowering the return of world-class tennis competitors to hungry followers in every single place,” mentioned Ken Solomon, president, Tennis Channel.