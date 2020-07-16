Amazon to Develop Comedy Series With Crab Membership, SB Projects – Variety

Amazon is growing a half-hour comedy sequence with Crab Membership Inc. and SB Projects.

The sequence is titled “The Undesirables.” It’s set in a near-future Los Angeles that explores the surprising relationships that kind when a gaggle of outcasts are compelled to bond beneath uncommon circumstances.

Ken Cheng of Crab Membership and Arvin Chen will write and govt produce. Jessica Gao and Jimmy O. Yang of Crab Membership will govt produce together with Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin for SB Projects. The present is the primary to be arrange beneath SB Projects’ first-look take care of Amazon.

Cheng’s previous TV credit embrace reveals like “Wilfred,” “Betas,” and “Sin Metropolis Saints.” He’s additionally presently writing the function “Easter Sunday” that he’ll govt produce together with Yang and Gao. Chen is thought for writing and directing the function “Au Revoir Taipei.” His different options embrace “Will You Nonetheless Love Me Tomorrow?” and “The Nice Banquet.”

Crab Membership was co-founded by Gao, Yang, and Cheng. It grew out of a recurring feast and have become an organization centered on Asian American creatives.

SB Projects was based by Braun. The corporate’s TV credit embrace “Dave” at FX, the YouTube docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” CBS’ “Scorpion,” “The Giver,” and “By no means Say By no means.”

Cheng and Crab Membership are repped by Morris Yorn. Chen is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn. Yang is repped by WME and Artists First. Gao is repped by three Arts and Morris Yorn.

