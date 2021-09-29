Amazon Top Video Information and Releases in October 2021: I Know What You Did Remaining Summer season, Mr. Robotic, Advert Astra, and Extra

The month of September is finishing and the scoop for the month of October starts to reach. This time it’s Amazon Top Video who unearths the entire information that may arrive right through the month of October on his platform. Some of the novelties we discover the documentary GEO Past the Prohibit and different well known novelties equivalent to I Know What You Did Remaining Summer season, Males in Black: Global and Advert Astra. Beneath you’ll be able to discover a listing of the entire information and their free up dates on Amazon Top Video.

Silk Highway: Trapped within the Darkish Internet – October 1.

My Title is Pauli Murray – 1 de octubre.

Mr. Robotic (Season 4) – October 7.

Justin Bieber: Our Global – October 8.

Males in Black: Global – October 9.

Rocketman – October 9.

A Werewolf Amongst Us – October 9.

Advert Astra – October 10.

The Invisible Guy – October 10.

GEO Past the Prohibit – October 15.

I do know what you probably did remaining summer time – October fifteenth.

Countless – October 22

The Inexperienced Knight – October 28.

Maradona: Blessed Dream – October 29.

Additionally arrives Welcome to the Blumhouse II, a chain of 4 haunting thrillers co-produced with Blumhouse.

Bingo Hell (October 1): A woman protects her neighbors from an evil power that has taken over the bingo corridor.

(October 1): A teenage lady with a need for revenge spends her summer time holiday combating the vampires that terrorize the town of New Orleans. Moms (October 8): When this expectant couple transfer to a migrant farming group in Nineteen Seventies California, ordinary signs and terrifying visions start to threaten them.

In spite of everything, Amazon Top Video has introduced that subsequent October 6 joins the celebrations at the instance of the Day of Spanish Cinema with a number of the most productive motion pictures that may be discovered within the carrier. From the Amazon Authentic comedies: Lamentable Tales or Father there is just one and Father there is just one 2, to the films Amazon Unique: The snail space or The summer time we are living in.