Amazon Transforms Seattle Office Into Permanent Homeless Shelter – Variety

Amazon has turned one of many buildings in its Seattle headquarters right into a everlasting homeless shelter.

Since 2017, the corporate had plans to create a homeless shelter for Mary’s Place Household Heart on its Seattle campus. From 2016 to 2018, the shelter had operated out of a vacant Amazon constructing, however now the brand new location within the Regrade neighborhood of Seattle has opened.

The model new facility has eight flooring and 63,000 sq. ft of usable house, which is a 40 p.c improve from the earlier constructing’s capability. The shelter has an industrial kitchen for residents to make use of, an on-site well being clinic, workplace house and leisure areas the place children can play. Mary’s Place can shelter as much as 1,000 individuals per yr and 200 members of the family every evening.

Not too long ago nonetheless, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has confronted criticism for his rising wealth whereas warehouse workers face unfavorable work situations throughout the coronavirus pandemic. At the very least 5 Amazon employees have died from COVID-19, in line with varied media studies.

Bezos shared pictures from the brand new homeless shelter on his Instagram account on Thursday.