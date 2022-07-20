Amazon wants to end fake reviews: it has sued 10,000 Facebook groups that host them again

Before buying any product, hiring a service or even to choose a restaurant where users eat, we always check the reviews on the internet about it. The problem is that in many cases you can see reviews that are completely false that try to disparage a competitor’s product. Now Amazon, faced with this problem, has decided to file thousands of lawsuits all over the world, including Spain.

On the internet there are many people who are willing to receiving money in exchange for writing reviews that are completely false. These policies seek to discredit a specific brand in order to fairly benefit the competing brand.

Amazon wants to reprimand these fake reviews

In order to deal with this real plague on the internet, Amazon has decided to file 10,000 lawsuits this Monday against administrators from different Facebook groups that coordinate these people who post fake reviews. These lawsuits have been filed in major geographic locations such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, and Italy.





Amazon already has a past in which it has different victories in this field. For example, in 2022 a group with 40,000 members was eliminated that carried out this type of strategies. Normally, Facebook has different AI-based tools to detect patterns in these. The problem is that many groups with a simple change of words can bypass this AI.

Already last year, Amazon had to acknowledge through a press release that it had a serious problem on its hands with these false reviews. In the case of the platform itself, there are methods to be able to validate if they are real or not with the verification of the purchases themselves. But in social networks, control is not in the hands of Amazon and that is why you should always check the validity of what you are reading on the networks.

And while Amazon is working on these claims, these fake reviews they will hardly end up disappearing from Facebook groups to external forums. In this way, users must be aware that we must look for reviews on different websites before making the final decision to purchase or not a service or product.