Amazon withdrew in China all negative criticism of the Chinese president’s book, according to an internal document leaked by Reuters

Amazon has been trying for years to thrive in one of the largest and most important markets in the world; China. Where multiple companies have given up due to huge demands from the Chinese government, the e-commerce giant agreed to several of the mandates of the country chaired by Xi Jinping to ensure their survival in the country.

One of the most prominent examples was to remove all negative reviews of President Xi Jinping’s book collection that Amazon promotes on its website in China. The book went on sale two years ago, and it was agreed to remove any reviews less than five stars, the highest score on the web.

A strategy of more than ten years

The information is given through the Reuters medium, where through an internal Amazon document some of the ‘central problems’ that the company has had to deal to consolidate in that country are described. According to the media, Amazon’s compliance with these kinds of demands is part of a profound decade-old strategy to win favor with Beijing. and grow your business in one of the most important markets.

This document pointed out that “ideological control and propaganda is the core of the communist party’s toolkit to achieve and maintain success.” ‘We do not judge if this is the right thing or not,“He continued. The media assures that in these notes you can find interviews of more than two dozen people who have been involved in this operation, revealing how the company has survived in China by helping the government advance its global economic and political agenda.



Image: Reuters

According to the internal document, one of Amazon’s key strategies to prosper in this market was to ally with the propaganda apparatus of China by creating a sales portal on the US web called ‘China Books’. This section, which in a short time already housed more than 90,000 publications, has not generated much income, but the document points out that it was crucial for China’s support, increasing your e-commerce business, cloud computing and Kindle devices.

Jay Carney, Amazon’s global head of operations and public policy, featured in the aforementioned document, commenting that ‘Kindle operated in China in a policy gray area‘. That is why the China Books project ended up being ‘the key element to safeguard‘ Y solve your licensing problem in the country.

In this portal you can find books of all kinds, including some on COVID-19 and the country’s fight against the virus in ‘heroic terms’. Reuters asked Amazon a series of questions, and the company claimed that the ‘China Books’ section is nothing more than ‘a business relationship between two companies’, in this case from Amazon and CIBTC (China International Book Trading Corp).





In response to the questions that Reuters sent, Amazon assured that the company ‘complies with all applicable laws and regulations, wherever they operate, and China is no exception‘. Amazon went on to talk about selling books, stating that ‘giving access to the written word and diverse perspectives is important, this includes books that some may find objectionable.’

Several companies have responded to Beijing’s demands by leaving the country, such as the recent case of Yahoo or the withdrawal of some LinkedIn services by Microsoft. But nevertheless, Amazon for its part has grown greatly in recent years, not only in the part of Kindle, but in its web services AWS, being already one of the largest suppliers in China.

‘Amazing China’, the propaganda film that was withdrawn from Amazon

Another of the outstanding points that is pointed out in the document is the removal of a link to the movie ‘Amazing China’ on the Amazon.cn website, mainly because of the wave of negative reviews. This was the request of the CAC (Cyberspace Administration of China), who are responsible for the regulation and security of online content.

The agency wanted to remove the link even from the IMDb website, a portal owned by Amazon. This documentary film describes the country’s advances in science, technology and industry, all under a propaganda aura. Currently you can access their IMDb page, where negative reviews can be found almost entirely, with an average of 2.3 out of 10.

Even so, some of the reviews were deleted after the request, as seen in archived captures on IMDb and archive.org.

These have been just some of the events detailed in the 2018 internal document. Currently, Amazon continues to grow its business in China. In fact, in June it announced AWS expansion plans in the country. While these services have been blocked for some government companies, they have reached two key Chinese companies; ByteDance, developers of TikTok, and Hikvision, a video surveillance firm.

Via | Reuters