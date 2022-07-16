Amazon yields to the EU to avoid a millionaire fine: it says it will stop using what it knows about its sellers to its advantage

For sellers, the Amazon sales platform is a way to give visibility to their businesses and their products. However, there are certain practices of the Seattle giant that, although it gives them visibility of face to consumers, they are not beneficial. One of them is, as the European Union discovered long ago, that it uses information from the competition to create its own replicated products and offer them to consumers.





The European Commission accused Amazon in 2020 of using its size, power and data to push its own products and gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants who also use their platform. Now, the company created by Jeff Bezos has offered to end online sales and marketing practices that EU antitrust regulators have defined as anti-competitive.

With this new decision, Amazon ends two investigations and will avoid a possible millionaire fine. Under the agreement, Amazon will treat sellers fairly when it comes to ranking the offers that it shows to the customer on its page.

Now, rivals and the company’s customers you have until September 9 to give your opinion on Amazon’s proposal before the Commission decides whether to accept the offer or demand more.

With this pre-arrangement, Amazon is required to display two purchase boxes. Following the rule of treating sellers fairly in ranking their offers for the “buy box” on your website, you will have a second buy box for a rival product if it differs materially in price and delivery from the product you bought. the first box.

Sellers and their Prime program offerings will be chosen based on non-discriminatory criteria, and sellers will also be able to choose their own delivery and fulfillment services company instead of Amazon’s own fulfillment services.

Amazon’s decision is not trivial: because of its anti-competitive practices, it risks a fine of up to 10% of your worldwide turnover if you are found guilty of breaking the rules of the EU, in accordance with the Digital Markets Law, which will enter into force next year.

Amazon vs European Union

There are several open fronts for Amazon in the European Union despite the fact that its business is seeing success among the citizens of the region. A few months ago we published that Amazon entered the year 2021 throughout Europe 51.3 billion euros in sales, which represents a record sales figureafter growing 17% compared to the figure for 2020. With this, the European subsidiary of Amazon declared losses of 1,160 million euros in 2021. And, in this way, it has not paid any tax.

The losses have led him to save taxes: he has not paid anything, but he has received 1,000 million euros in tax credits, according to information discovered by Bloomberg.