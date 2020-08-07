Amazon’s A League of Their Own TV series to star Famalam’s Gbemisola Ikumelo

Contemporary from her BAFTA TV nomination, Famalam star Gbemisola Ikumelo has been solid within the TV series primarily based on Madonna’s 1992 baseball film A League of Their Own (not to be confused with the Sky One sports activities panel present!).

It’s being rebooted by Amazon Studios and created by Broad Metropolis actress Abbi Jacobson, who can even star, and Will Graham.

Amazon Studios known as it a “reinterpretation of A League of Their Own [which] evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved traditional, whereas widening the lens to inform the story of a complete era of ladies who dreamed of taking part in skilled baseball.”

The unique film, which starred Madonna, Geena Davis and Tom Hanks, was a narrative primarily based on the formation of the All-American Women Skilled Baseball League, which existed from 1943 to 1954 and was based as a approach of persevering with skilled baseball whereas male athletes have been abroad preventing in World Conflict II.

The brand new TV model of A League of Their Own series would take a “deeper look” at race and sexuality, reported EW, and observe the journey of an entire new ensemble of characters as they carve their very own paths in the direction of the sphere, each within the league and out of doors of it.”

Co-starring with Intercourse Schooling actress Ikumelo will probably be Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Mind in Gear), Kelly McCormack (Killjoys), Roberta Colindrez (Vida), and Priscilla Delgado (The Protected).

Ikumelo acquired a nomination in final week’s BAFTA TV Awards, however misplaced out to Fleabag’s Sian Clifford within the Feminine Efficiency in a Comedy Programme class.

Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Tv, Amazon Studios, mentioned: “There’s no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video. “Will and Abbi have taken a traditional film, reimagining it for a brand new era with new characters and their very own contemporary, fashionable imaginative and prescient on a timeless story of huge goals, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We’re so excited to accomplice with Sony to carry this emotional, thrilling new series to our Prime Video clients around the globe.” The primary season will consist of hour-long episodes, however no premiere date has been set on Amazon.