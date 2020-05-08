Amazon’s Add: 11 Major Questions We Have After Season 1

Depart a Remark
Amazon Prime has slowly been build up its authentic content material. It might not have as many authentic collection as Netflix, however the reveals that streamer picks to supply are very nicely completed. Amazon at the moment has advanced and intriguing dramas, comedies, thriller collection and sci-fi reveals out there to stream. TV reveals like The Boys, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, and Good Omens are amongst Amazon most acclaimed and buzzed about programming. Amazon’s new Greg Daniels’ collection Add is hoping to hitch that checklist.
Add follows Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who dies from a self-driving automobile accident. His girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), saves his consciousness by having him uploaded to the digital afterlife at Lake View. Alongside together with his information, a residing girl named Nora (Andy Allo), Nathan explores the circumstances main as much as his loss of life.
The primary season of Add constructed the inspiration for the Lake View world, Nathan’s life and relationships, and began a really thrilling path in the direction of Season 2. The Add Season 1 finale left us with loads of unfastened ends. Let’s dig into a few of our Add lingering questions.
Warning: This put up comprises main spoilers in regards to the Add Season 1. Unplug should you haven’t completed the season but.
Who Killed Nathan?
Probably the most urgent query going into the following season is who killed Nathan? Over the course of Add’s first season, we uncover that somebody might have murdered Nathan to maintain him from growing a free or extra reasonably priced afterlife. After all massive companies wouldn’t need competitors like this on the market, so it is smart that somebody would need him out of the way in which.
The Season 1 finale implied that Ingrid’s father, Oliver (Barclay Hope), might have been concerned. Nonetheless, the season ended with no concrete solutions into the Nathan homicide thriller. We additionally didn’t obtain any affirmation about whether or not it was even a homicide as a substitute of an accident. I don’t assume we’ll get any actual solutions about Nathan’s homicide till no less than the Season 2 finale, however I hope we begin getting extra data on it at the beginning of Add’s subsequent season (if there’s one).
Is Ingrid Useless?
Add ends Season 1 with Ingrid telling Nathan that she uploaded to Lake View to be with him. So far as we all know, the one manner to do this can be to die or commit suicide. Ingrid’s life doesn’t appear that nice, and he or she appeared very devoted to Nathan. Him breaking issues off may have simply despatched her spiraling right into a darkish place, which result in a alternative to finish her residing life.
Her father additionally mainly declared battle on her for altering the self-driving automobile’s setting. So perhaps she thought that the one solution to shield Nathan was to do it from inside Lake View. Nonetheless, this determination comes with a variety of issues, like how does she come up with the money for to assist her afterlife? She was struggling to assist Nathan. Now she gained’t be working and her household appears prone to lower her off financially. The choice risk is that Ingrid (being a part of the rich elite) is aware of one other solution to add with out loss of life… an induced coma maybe?
What Occurs To Nathan And Nora’s Relationship Now?
Nora advised Nathan that she cherished him, and wished to be with him regardless of all the things. Nathan couldn’t reply as a result of he used up all his information for the month. She left to go off the grid along with her sometimes-lover Byron (Matt Ward). With Nathan and Nora not having the ability to talk, and Ingrid being round Nathan all day, how will their romance progress?
If I needed to guess, Nathan and Nora’s romance will stay on the coronary heart of Add, however we gained’t get any main moments or declarations arising. I positively count on an episode or two to be dedicated to Nora spending time with Byron, and beginning to like him. When she returns to Horizon, I count on her to attempt to ignore her emotions for Nathan. However after all, they are going to finally discover a solution to make it work.
What Does Ingrid Know About Nathan’s Dying?
In an try and preserve Nathan along with her, Ingrid talked about that she needed to have his scan as a result of that was the one solution to shield him. She additionally confronted her father about switching Nathan’s automobile setting. Ingrid has clearly been working behind the scenes to attempt to preserve Nathan protected, however why? How a lot precisely does she learn about Nathan’s loss of life and the sabotage to his reminiscence? We positively want much more solutions about Ingrid’s involvement in Season 2. I would not be shocked if Ingrid was the one to kill Nathan to maintain him by her aspect, or even when she murdered him by chance when she modified the settings.
Will Nathan Depart 2 GIG?
Nathan will not be made for the two gig life-style, particularly when he used up all his information inside what, 30 minutes? Ingrid has entered into Lake View, and we noticed that she will be able to distribute information to him. Since she has a vast information household plan, then she would possibly be capable to no less than improve a few of his facilities.
If Ingrid is intelligent, she would inform Nathan that she will be able to add him to her household plan however they must get married. We additionally noticed David (William B. Davis) win the golden egg that gave him a bunch of knowledge. There’s a risk that he may be persuaded into giving Nathan some information to improve his plan.
Will Downloading Be Perfected?
Throughout Add Episode 3, we noticed a scene about an try and obtain. Oscar Meyer-Intel tried to obtain a person and his head exploded (R.I.P Creed Bratton’s character). Obtain is the method of placing somebody’s consciousness right into a clone physique. If this expertise will get mounted, then the present gained’t exist, however it will be fascinating to see if Season 2 explores this risk extra.
Who Created Freeyond?
Nora and her buddy walked by a line for an afterlife referred to as Freeyond. It is a free afterlife for the underprivileged. Nora talked about to her buddy that Nathan was attempting to create one thing related earlier than he died. We heard Freeyond talked about a pair instances in the course of the ultimate episodes, however didn’t study that a lot about it. As a result of the thought is much like Nathan’s thought, we’re questioning if it may tie into the explanations behind his loss of life. Possibly the Freeyond creator might need killed Nathan to attempt to beat him to growth.
How Will The Icon Come Into Play
Nora gave Nathan the handy-dandy Icon machine that permits him to see and alter the code to many issues inside Lakeview and outdoors of it. This can be a highly effective present that would assist Nathan in some ways within the upcoming season. We noticed him use it to avoid wasting Nora, so we marvel how he may use it in new and ingenious methods going ahead. This would possibly assist him improve the two gig a part of Lake View, and hack into some essential information of Horizon. What’s ever occurring with Nathan’s loss of life and thriller, Horizon has to have some half in it.
WiIl Nora’s Dad Add?
Nora’s dad, Dave (Chris Williams) appeared decided to not add, however may he change his thoughts? Together with his sickness, his loss of life appears on the horizon, however perhaps he’ll dwell lengthy sufficient to determine he slightly add than simply common die. Possibly that’ll occur in Season 2, with Dave compelled to add with a view to preserve Nora protected.
How Will Jamie’s Story Play Into Season 2?
The primary episode of Add painted an image of Nathan and Jamie (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) virtually being like brothers, however then Nathan died and Jamie disappeared from his afterlife. Within the finale, Jamie revealed that it was as a result of he felt responsible about hooking up with Ingrid after his loss of life. Jamie was the primary suspect in Nathan’s loss of life, so now I’m questioning whether or not Jamie will not be thought of as a suspect? If that’s the case, then it’s probably that Jamie might have a much bigger function in Season 2. I feel it will be fascinating to see him get entangled within the investigation, restore his friendship with Nathan, and have a greater greatest buddy off with Luke (Kevin Bigley).
Did Dylan Age?
Dylan (Rhys Slack) talked about hoping that he aged in the course of the latest replace, however we didn’t see him after that scene. So we gained’t know if his mom lastly let him age to his residing age of 19, as a substitute of his loss of life age. I don’t assume Dylan’s mom aged him, however it may add some comedy if we now have to observe an older Dylan abruptly smacked with puberty and new emotions.
We haven’t gotten any renewal or cancellation information but about Add, however I positively hope we get some information quickly. I actually loved the present, and want to see the place the writers have deliberate for season 2. The whole first season of Add is streaming on Amazon. Stream it right here.
