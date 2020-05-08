Amazon’s Add: 11 Major Questions We Have After Season 1

What Does Ingrid Know About Nathan’s Dying?

In an try and preserve Nathan along with her, Ingrid talked about that she needed to have his scan as a result of that was the one solution to shield him. She additionally confronted her father about switching Nathan’s automobile setting. Ingrid has clearly been working behind the scenes to attempt to preserve Nathan protected, however why? How a lot precisely does she learn about Nathan’s loss of life and the sabotage to his reminiscence? We positively want much more solutions about Ingrid’s involvement in Season 2. I would not be shocked if Ingrid was the one to kill Nathan to maintain him by her aspect, or even when she murdered him by chance when she modified the settings.