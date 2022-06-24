Amazon’s AI retrieves voices from dead people: “Alexa, can Grandma read me a story?”

Deep Nostalgia’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) has already been able to show us that a tool capable of giving “life” to people who have already died can be very successful. So Amazon has pulled this thread and yesterday presented how Alexa can recover the voice of a deceased grandmother to read a story to his grandson.

Alexa, who according to figures offered yesterday by Amazon receives more than 1,000 million requests a week, showed her new ability that, with artificial intelligence, can help remember loved ones who have died and is her ability to communicate with the voices of others.

Alexa, can Grandma read me a story?





During the re:MARS (Amazon’s Event for Machine Learning, Automation, Robotics and Space) conference, Rohit Prasad Senior Engineer at Amazon showed a short video of a child talking to an Amazon Echo speaker.

“Alexa,” the boy asks, “can Grandma finish reading ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to me?” A woman’s voice begins to speakand Prasad confirmed that the voice was that of his deceased grandmother.

To watch the video, you can activate the subtitles in Spanish on Youtube or in the Chrome browser, if you do not understand English well

While Google is now fervently denying that the artificial intelligence it is developing has feelings, following the debate that arose after a company engineer claimed that LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), a Google tool, is fully aware and can feel Amazon maintains a very different discourse regarding its AI: “One of the things that surprised me most about Alexa is the partnership that we have with her,” Prasad said.

The “empathy” for Alexa





The chief scientist of Alexa AI stated at the conference that “the human attributes of empathy and affection they are key to building trust.” And about the new Alexa feature presented, he says that “although AI can’t take away that pain of loss, yes you can make your memories last“. It is not known when this novelty will be available, since Amazon is still in the process of development.

The company has also specified how that voice is going to be recovered. Through videos recorded at any time with the mobile when that person was alive, through audio that may have been sent on WhatsApp…?

Generating such a voice is a technical challenge, Prasad explained in his remarks, because requires producing a high-quality voice with less than a minute of recording time, compared to the hours of recording a voice in a studio. Prasad’s team approached the challenge as a voice conversion task instead of a voice generation task.

On this subject, we cannot forget how Cruzcampo, with a deepfake, managed to revive Lola Flores for an advertisement, even simulating his voice to talk about this beer years after death.