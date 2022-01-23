Amazon’s cloud has an exception for a zombie invasion in its terms of service

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the popular cloud service of the wholesale giant, in its terms of service clearly contemplates an exception in case “human corpses revive and try to consume human flesh alive”. Come on, in case there are zombies trying to eat people.

Ezio Rojas, lawyer, realized this detail reading the AWS Terms of Use, available in various languages ​​and shared it on your twitter account.

If you want to check it out for yourself, here it is https://t.co/PaKpaUldVB Clause 42.10 – Ezio Rojas (@EzioRed) January 20, 2022

AMAZON AUDIBLE: How is the NEW AMAZON PODCAST AND AUDIOBOOKS PLATFORM

Uso del Motor de Amazon Lumberyard

Specifically, this curious clause of the service appears where it talks about the Amazon Lumberyard Engine, the company’s own graphics engine and which is a free multiplatform video game engine integrated with AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Twitch (also a service of this company). ), which provides the complete source code and whose code It is already released since last year.

It explains what the Lumberyard materials are, it talks about topics such as the license, the repository, the restrictions of operation, registration or data collection, among other common issues. When you mention acceptable use of the Lumberyard Materials and that you must comply with AWS’s acceptable use policy, there is an exception.

Lumberyard Materials are not intended for use with life-critical or safety-critical systems, such as use in the operation of medical equipment, automated transportation systems, autonomous vehicles, aircraft or air traffic control, or military use in connection with live combat.

But if there was a widespread viral infection transmitted through bites or contact with bodily fluids that make human corpses revive and try to consume live human flesh, blood, brain, or nervous tissue and is likely to lead to the downfall of organized civilization, then this restriction is removed.

Now, that infection that causes the zombies to end humanity has to be certified by the Centers for Disease Control of the United States or the agency that succeeds it in order for this exception to apply.

Literally.