Amazon’s Hunters Cast Answers The Big Would You Time Travel And Kill Hitler Question

The “Sure” solutions appeared to principally come instinctively, with little regard for the potential ripple impact that assassinating Adolf Hitler would have – however the feedback additionally got here with some attention-grabbing ideas and various views. Saul Rubinek, for instance, questioned if maybe killing the Nazi chief wasn’t the reply, however as a substitute diverting his consideration and getting him accepted into the artwork faculty from which he was famously rejected. And Greg Austin’s Travis Leich, who performs one of many central antagonists on the present, had his personal quandary offered, as he puzzled if Travis would doubtlessly need to get Hitler out of the best way in order that he himself might rise to energy in Germany.