Amazon’s Hunters Creator Responds To Backlash From Auschwitz Memorial Over Human Chess Game

NIKKI: I believe the most important guiding publish for us always, if we had been flashing again to the Holocaust, was that there was a large amount of reverence paid to these scenes. We spoke to plenty of completely different advisors and students to make sure that the sadism that we had been portraying was one thing that might have occurred within the camps, and portraying the depravity of the Nazis and their time there. Moreover, we went by way of and made certain that not one of the numbers, the tattoos that had been on their arms, had been numbers that had been utilized by precise prisoners; we began a lot later. However there have been a whole lot of measures that we went by way of to keep up that the utmost respect and reverence was paid to try this.

DAVID: And I believe particularly with the chess match and scenes previously, [we ensured] that they by no means felt gratuitous, there’s all the time function behind it. We had been extremely exacting, right down to the frames that we’d present of what was shot, and actually making an attempt to calibrate these tales in a approach that felt purposeful, which they all the time had been, and by no means gratuitous.