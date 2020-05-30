Amazon’s The Boys flip the bird in season two promo poster

The Boys has launched a brand new promotional picture forward of season two – and in usually irreverent type, it exhibits key forged members giving the center finger.

The Amazon Prime Video superhero collection, primarily based the comedian e book of the similar title, follows Hughie Campbell, an bizarre younger man whose girlfriend is killed by one among “The Seven,” an elite group of superheroes managed by a company referred to as Vought.

Hughie (Jack Quaid) ultimately groups up with a insurgent group who intention to show The Seven’s corruption and take them down.

In the new promotional picture, members of the group – together with Hughie and Billy Butcher (Karl City) – stand in entrance of a peeling poster that photos “The Seven”. The picture is captioned with an emoji of a hand giving the center finger, with the line, “That’s it.”

There’s not but any information about when season two will land, however the plot will little question observe on from the collection one bombshell cliffhanger, which noticed Billy Butcher come to query all the things he’d been combating in direction of…

You’ll be able to watch The Boys season one on Amazon Prime Video now.