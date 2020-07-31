Amazon’s Utopia: 9 Things We Learned During The SDCC Panel

This fall, Amazon Prime will take viewers all over the place to Utopia. The forthcoming streaming present, based mostly on the Channel Four collection of the identical identify, has been within the works for years with Gillian Flynn (Gone Lady, Sharp Objects) on the forefront. Initially arrange at HBO with David Fincher on the helm, this conspiracy drama-thriller guarantees to be daring and audacious in its strategy — although we have been left in the dead of night about what Flynn and her crew have in retailer for this long-delayed Americanized re-imagining.

Because of Utopia‘s [email protected] digital occasion this previous week, we not solely bought our first peek on the collection by means of an unique teaser trailer however we additionally realized quite a bit about what this retelling will attempt for, significantly with its attractive reworked premise and glorious ensemble. Just like the characters, we’re nonetheless looking for solutions, however this is what we realized from our panelists, together with John Cusack and Rainn Wilson.