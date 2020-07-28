Ambala airbase ready to welcome Rafale fighter jets, 3 km. Filed as declared as no drone zone

new Delhi: Yesterday 5 Rafale fighter jets flew in from France, on July 29, these fighter aircraft will arrive at India’s Ambala airbase. For this reason, the arrangement around the Abala airbase has been kept open. Here the airbase has also been fully prepared for Rafael. Before Rafale’s arrival, security arrangements have been tightened at the Ambala airbase. Due to this, the radius of up to 3 kilometers of the Abala airbase has been declared as no drone zone. Also Read – VIDEO: 5 Rafale jets fly from France to India, now enemies will tremble

Please tell that this has been done for security reasons. Along with this, security arrangements have also been made. For this reason, no drone is allowed to operate within 3 km radius of the airbase. On doing this, action can be taken against the accused. In this regard, Ram Kumar, DSP of Ambala Cantonment said that it is a matter of pride for Ambala that 5 fighter jets of Rafale are coming at Ambala airbase. During this time, if anyone violates the rules, strict action will be taken against him.

Explain that after the India-China border dispute, Indian Defense Rajnath Singh talked to France about Rafale fighter jets. During this time it was agreed to give 5 fighter jets to India. Please tell that a total of 36 Rafale aircraft were signed by the Government of India in 2016. This is the first batch of Rafale in which fighter jets have been given to India.