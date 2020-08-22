Ambala: Letter received threatening to blow up Rafale Airport, strong security arrangements made

Chandigarh: Authorities in Ambala, Haryana have received a threatening letter to blow up the Indian Air Force Station. It was here that the first consignment of five Rafale aircraft was obtained. Police gave this information on Saturday. The police officer told IANS that the letter was received on Friday, after which officers lodged a complaint with the nearest police station. Also Read – Kashmiri pilot Hilal Ahmed, who brought Rafael to India, was also part of the surgical strike against Pakistan.

He said that as a precautionary security arrangements have been made at Ambala station. The officer said, "This letter seems to be a smirk and appears to be the handiwork of some miscreants."

This air base is surrounded by villages including Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjokhara and National Highway 1-A.

(Input IANS)