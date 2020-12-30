Ambala Municipal Corporations Elections Result 2020: Shakti Rani leads Ambala, BJP’s Vandana Sharma in second place

Ambala Municipal Corporations Elections Result 2020: The trend of election for the post of Mayor or President of Ambala Municipal Council of Haryana is going on. Among them, Shakti Rani is leading the way. He has got 7669 votes. In second place is Vandana Sharma. He is a candidate from the BJP. He has got 6210 votes.

Amisha Chawla is at number three. He received 3756 votes. Congress’s Meena Aggarwal received 2676 votes. In fifth place is Gurmeet Kaur. Those who got only 604 votes. Jolly is in sixth place, his election symbol was elephant. He has received only 491 votes. After this, Nota got the most votes. 182 voters have pressed the NOTA button. Veena Shields has got the least votes. He is in eighth place and has got only 42 votes.

You can also see the most reliable results of your region by visiting the State Election Commission website www.secharyana.gov.in. Every seat is updated on this website. A tab of MC Election Results 2020 has been given in the left hand side on the website. After clicking on it, the result page will open.

These elections were held for the selection of mayors and ward members in Ambala, (Panchkula) and (Sonipat) city councils. Apart from this, elections have also been held for the president and members of Rewari city council. There will also be a selection of Municipal Committee of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari), Ukalana (Hisar). Counting of votes has been going on since this morning. In these elections, BJP and JJP are together while Congress party is on the other side. There is a direct contest between these two.