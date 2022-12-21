Ambassador of Mexico in Peru is declared persona non grata and must leave the country within 72 hours

Pablo Monroy welcomes Lilia Paredes and her children at the Mexican Embassy in Peru.

The relationships between Peru y Mexico are in their roughest moment after announcing that the former first lady lilia paredes He is with his children at the Mexican Embassy located in the district of San Isidro. After the safe-conduct was approved for Pedro Castillo’s wife to leave the country, Chancellery reported that the ambassador of the Aztec country should do the same.

“This decision is based on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which establishes the power of the receiving State to declare a foreign head of mission persona non grata,” said the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is so that the ambassador Pablo Monroy Conesa You have 72 hours to leave the national territory.

Through its Twitter account, the Foreign Ministry indicated that the decision responds to “the repeated expressions of the highest authorities of that country (Mexico) about the political situation in Peru.” These have been considered as interference in the internal affairs of the country, which would have violated the principle of non-intervention that characterizes relations between nations.

Foreign Minister Gervasi: The Government of Peru has declared the Mexican ambassador to Peru, Mr. Pablo Monroy Conesa, persona non grata, due to the repeated expressions of the highest authorities of that country regarding the political situation in Peru. pic.twitter.com/h7AkoNri5h – Chancellery Peru 🇵🇪 (@CancilleriaPeru) December 20, 2022

It should be remembered that five days ago, Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi reported that the ambassadors of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Mexico would be called for consultation for their comments regarding the political crisis in Peru. These nations pointed out that Pedro Castillo had been the victim of political “harassment” since he took office last year and urged the Andean country to “refrain from reversing the popular will expressed” at the polls.

For his part, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has denied that he has been involved in the internal affairs of Peru. After pointing out that the will of the citizens must be respected at the polls, he came to question the origin of the Political Constitution of Peru. “It has a problem, a flaw, undemocratic in origin. It is a story of political instability that they are making the laws in a way (…) to favor a minority, ”he declared.

the future of lilia paredesformer first lady and wife of the former president Pedro CastilloI would be in Mexico. The Minister of Foreign Relations, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, reported that she was granted the safe passage her and her two youngest children.

“According to the Caracas Convention on diplomatic asylum of 1954 of which both States (Peru and Mexico) are part. Article 12 of the aforementioned convention provides that the territorial State is obliged to immediately provide, except in cases of force majeure, the necessary guarantees referred to in article 5 and the corresponding safe-conduct”, Gervasi explained.

Lilia Paredes is at the Mexican Embassy with her children.

On Paredes weighed an appearance with restrictions that the Judge Raúl Justiniano in October of this year. Among the rules of conduct that were imposed on him was not to leave his place of residence without a court order.

However, in the last hours, it was learned that the Second Criminal Court of Appeals decided to annul the measure against her and her brothers. Walter and David Paredeswithin the framework of the call Eel casewhich involves them as alleged members of a criminal organization entrenched in the Ministry of Housing.

After the ruling of the Criminal Chamber, the former first lady was left without legal impediments. By Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico in Peru, it was learned that she and her two youngest children have already been granted political asylum and remain in the facilities of the mexican embassy based in Lima.

KEEP READING

Lilia Paredes: Government grants safe conduct to the former first lady and her children

Lilia Paredes: Restrictions imposed on the former first lady, brothers and businessman Hugo Espino are annulled

Lilia Paredes acknowledges that she “left” her job as first lady because of what has happened with her family