Amber Heard Allegedly Stubbed Cigarette Out on Johnny Depp’s Face – Variety

Johnny Depp alleged that his former spouse, Amber Heard, stubbed a cigarette out on his face, his bodyguard Malcolm Connolly instructed a court docket Tuesday.

Connolly, who has labored for Depp for about 16 years, was giving proof at London’s Royal Courts of Justice on the sixth day of Depp’s libel trial in opposition to the writer of The Solar newspaper.

Depp is suing Information Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Solar web site that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

Connolly gave proof about an incident in March 2015 in Australia, the place Depp was taking pictures “Pirates of the Caribbean: Lifeless Males Inform No Tales.” Connolly bought an pressing name from the late Jerry Decide, the pinnacle of Depp’s safety crew, who instructed him: “Malcolm, get within the automotive, extract the boss from the state of affairs.”

Connolly arrived on the rented home the place Depp and Heard have been staying to discover a “ruckus” going on, with the lately wed couple “screaming at one another.”

Connolly took Depp out to his automotive, the place the actor stated: “She’s reduce my f—ing finger off. She’s smashed my hand with a vodka bottle.” Connolly instructed the court docket: “I noticed his finger and it was a multitude.”

Depp additionally instructed Connolly that Heard had put a cigarette out on his face, and Connolly confirmed he noticed a mark. Heard, who appeared unhurt, got here near the automotive and stated one thing like: “Are you simply going to depart it like this, you f—ing coward?”

Connolly stated he had by no means seen Depp strike Heard. “I’d not tolerate any man putting a girl,” he stated. “Irrespective of who he’s. Not even when he’s my boss. Not even when he’s the pope.”

The court docket additionally heard from Tara Roberts, the property supervisor of Depp’s non-public island within the Bahamas. “I by no means noticed Johnny, who’s an unusually variety man, be violent or aggressive with Amber or anybody else,” she stated.

She stated she instructed a colleague in December 2015 that Heard was a “thrower — somebody who threw projectiles.”

Roberts added, “I additionally witnessed Amber lunge violently at Johnny, pull his hair, and commit different aggressive bodily acts in opposition to him.”

“Previous to Johnny’s marriage to Amber, he was outgoing, pleasant and social,” she stated. “It was a household setting when he would go to the island.”

“All through their relationship and marriage there was a definite change in Johnny, and the as soon as social and animated individual spent most days sleeping, turned withdrawn, and our meals collectively dwindled to non-existent,” she went on.

The court docket additionally heard from Samantha McMillen, Depp’s stylist of round 18 years, who appeared through video-link. McMillen additionally labored as a stylist for Heard whereas they have been married.

McMillen was requested about an alleged incident of violence in December 2015. The stylist noticed Heard the subsequent day when Heard appeared on James Corden’s discuss present, however didn’t discover any accidents.

“I noticed her all through the day in good mild, at shut vary, sporting no make-up,” McMillen stated. “All through the day I might see clearly that Ms. Heard didn’t have any seen marks, bruises, cuts, or accidents to her face or some other a part of her physique.”

McMillen instructed the court docket that Heard stated to her after recording the present, “Are you able to imagine I simply did that present with two black eyes?”

Nonetheless, the stylist stated, “I by no means observed something like that once I noticed her. I by no means observed her having two black eyes.”

The trial continues Wednesday.