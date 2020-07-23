Amber Heard Alleges Johnny Depp Headbutted Her Before James Corden Show

Amber Heard, giving proof Wednesday at London’s Royal Courts of Justice on the 12th day of Johnny Depp’s libel trial in opposition to the writer of The Solar newspaper, alleged Depp headbutted her the night time earlier than she appeared on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” in December 2015.

Depp is suing Information Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Solar web site that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

Heard has described in her witness assertion the incident in December 2015 as “one of many worst and most violent nights of our relationship.”

Heard alleges that Depp slapped her, dragged her by the hair by means of their house – pulling clumps of her hair out – after which repeatedly punched her within the head.

Legal guidelines mentioned: “That’s only a full set of lies, isn’t it?”

Heard replied quietly: “No.”

A clip of Heard’s look on the chat present was performed to the court docket, following which Legal guidelines mentioned: “That’s what you appeared like on the present. There is no such thing as a damage, is there?”

Heard replied: “I had tons of accidents.” She then mentioned she had make-up on masking the accidents and added: “You’ll be able to inform by the dimensions of my lip alone.”

Stylist Samantha McMillen noticed Heard shortly earlier than her look on the chat present and had mentioned in her proof that the actress was not carrying make-up, with which Heard disagreed.

Heard mentioned McMillen noticed her whereas she was already having her make-up carried out. She mentioned McMillen was her stylist for a short while whereas she was married to Depp, including: “She is Johnny’s stylist.”

Make-up artist Melanie Inglessis mentioned she noticed the actress on the night time of Dec. 15, 2015, after Heard texted to say Depp was “beating on me.”

She went to the L.A. penthouse to search out Heard erratic and upset, she mentioned.

“She mentioned that Johnny and I had a battle,” Inglessis mentioned.

“The primary factor that caught in my thoughts concerning the incident on the mattress was she mentioned he tried to suffocate her with a pillow. She felt he tried to kill her that night time. She mentioned he dragged her by her hair. That’s what I keep in mind.”

Inglessis mentioned she helped to organize Heard’s make-up the following day for the “Late Late Show,” when Heard mentioned she had two black eyes and a damaged nostril.

“She had minimal discoloration on her eyes, on the inside nook of her eyes, by her nostril,” mentioned Inglessis.

“I recall her left eye being a bit of extra bruised than the precise eye.”

“I keep in mind the bridge of the nostril being a bit of purple and swollen. I keep in mind a lower or scab on her lip.”

Legal guidelines put it to Heard {that a} {photograph} of her with bruises on her face taken after the alleged December 2015 incident was “utterly arrange,” which Heard denied.

Legal guidelines requested the actress why she took {a photograph} of her scalp, and Heard mentioned her scalp was “in ache” and her pal Raquel Pennington took {a photograph} as a result of she had purple spots on her head and it was crammed with pus from the place it had been pulled out.

Legal guidelines questioned Heard over medical notes made by a nurse, Erin Boerum, who noticed Heard shortly after the alleged incident, who recorded that Heard was “actively bleeding on her lip.”

The nurse additionally mentioned she “briefly appeared on the consumer’s scalp however was unable to visualise hematomas the consumer described.”

Legal guidelines mentioned: “You didn’t have any bruises in any respect once you noticed Erin Boerum, did you?”

Heard replied: “I had bruised ribs, bruises throughout my physique, bruises on my forearms from making an attempt to defend the blows. I had two black eyes, I had a damaged nostril. I had a damaged lip… the actually dangerous ones [bruises] have been in my hairline, on my scalp.”

Heard continued: “There was chunks of hair lacking, there was pus in these wounds in my hair line, darkish purple bruises… purple-red on my temples and on my chin. The within of my higher lip was lower.”

Legal guidelines mentioned: “That is simply nonsense, isn’t it? She [Boerum] didn’t see any bruising… you had simply bitten your lip as a result of there was recent blood on it.”

Depp denies all allegations of violence.

The trial continues Thursday.