Amber Heard Alleges Johnny Depp Hit Her on 30th Birthday

Amber Heard alleged in courtroom on Tuesday that Johnny Depp beat her up on her 30th birthday. She was giving proof on the 11th day of Depp’s libel trial towards the writer of The Solar newspaper, which is happening at London’s Royal Courts of Justice.

Depp is suing Information Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Solar’s web site that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

Depp assaulted her, Heard alleges, after her 30th celebration on April 21, 2016, when she complained that he had turned up late. “After hitting me, he took off, as he at all times did,” she advised the courtroom.

“I fell asleep as soon as once more alone in the home. Having woken up on my 30th birthday lined in glass, I used to be heartbroken,” she continued.

A month later the connection collapsed. On Might 21, 2016, Heard alleges Depp threw her personal cellphone at her, hitting her within the face, which Depp denies. The following day, Heard despatched a textual content to Erin Boerum, a nurse who handled each Heard and Depp throughout their relationship, which learn: “It’s okay however he was utterly delusional and crazed. Hit me within the face a number of occasions whereas on the cellphone to iO [Tillett Wright].”

When she went to courtroom to file for divorce and search a restraining order on Might 23, 2016, Heard appeared to have sustained a bruise within the assault. Depp’s group alleges she used make-up to create the bruise.

Depp’s lawyer, Eleanor Legal guidelines, performed Heard CCTV footage of the actress on the Japanese Columbia Constructing, the place she lived, on the afternoon of Might 22, 2016, when she got here down to gather a supply from Cornelius Harrell, a concierge on the constructing. Legal guidelines mentioned, “He noticed you that day with none accidents, marks or something.” Legal guidelines mentioned that Isaac Baruch, a pal of Depp who lived in one of many actor’s 5 penthouses within the constructing, additionally noticed Heard “with none accidents.”

Legal guidelines learn out textual content messages between Heard and Tesla founder Elon Musk on the identical day, wherein Heard advised Musk that she was going to acquire a restraining order towards Depp. The billionaire provided to “prepare 24/7 safety” for Heard. He added, “The supply would stand, even for those who by no means wished to see me once more … anyway, sorry for being an fool. The radio silence hurts quite a bit. It solely issues as a result of I actually such as you.”

In his testimony on July 10, Depp denied Heard’s allegations of abuse following her 30th celebration. He claimed he left the home after Heard grew offended that night time about his tardiness to her birthday dinner. Depp alleged that Heard or one in every of her mates defecated of their mattress that night time, calling the incident “a becoming finish to the connection.”

The trial continues Wednesday.