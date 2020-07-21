Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Took Her ‘Hostage’ During Pirates Of The Caribbean Shoot

One different factor price declaring right here is that Amber Heard has a brand new assertion relating to Johnny Depp’s severed finger. Some time again, The Rum Diary actress had stated Depp had gruesomely injured his finger whereas breaking a telephone and different objects within the family while threatening her. Depp has contested that reality, saying he injured his finger when Amber Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him. Now, in Heard’s most up-to-date assertion she notes that is what she assumed occurred, although she experiences she did not see Depp injure his finger.