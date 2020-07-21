Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Took Her ‘Hostage’ During Pirates Of The Caribbean Shoot

Depart a Remark
Johnny Depp’s libel case towards The Solar continues this week and information has damaged that Amber Heard’s witness assertion has been launched. In it, the actress describes a visit to Australia that occurred when Depp was nonetheless part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and was filming a film as Captain Jack Sparrow. During that point, Amber Heard describes herself as mainly being a “three-day hostage.”
It’s price declaring right here that Johnny Depp didn’t bodily take Amber Heard hostage, however she refers to what occurred as being “the worst factor I’ve ever been by means of” (by way of Deadline), additionally noting she was caught in a distant location away from civilization for that three-day interval. She additionally claims Depp was on a bender in a distant home when he took the break from filming Pirates.
The greatest approach I can describe what occurred in Australia is that it was like a three-day hostage scenario. We had been resulting from be there for 3 days on our personal, but it surely was solely once I arrived that I noticed I used to be trapped on this distant place with none means to go away and that Johnny had already been utilizing and had a bag of medicine.
She later introduced up different points from the journey, reporting that Johnny Depp ripped off her nightgown and unfold her over a bar bare in a second wherein she thought the actor “was going to kill” her. As well as she claims the three-day journey left her with “an injured lip and nostril and cuts on my arms.”
One different factor price declaring right here is that Amber Heard has a brand new assertion relating to Johnny Depp’s severed finger. Some time again, The Rum Diary actress had stated Depp had gruesomely injured his finger whereas breaking a telephone and different objects within the family while threatening her. Depp has contested that reality, saying he injured his finger when Amber Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him. Now, in Heard’s most up-to-date assertion she notes that is what she assumed occurred, although she experiences she did not see Depp injure his finger.
I didn’t truly see the finger being lower off, however I used to be nervous that it had occurred the night time earlier than. I figured it might need occurred when he was smashing the telephone on the wall by the fridge.
Each claims are on the coronary heart of the libel case after a member of the press working for The Solar referred to Johnny Depp as a “spouse beater” following Amber Heard’s claims she had been abused by a former associate. Within the time since, she has been extra vocal about what she says allegedly occurred throughout their brief marriage.
For his half, Johnny Depp has claimed most of what Amber Heard is alleging by no means occurred and he’s keen to dredge the previous narratives up in courtroom so as as a way to examine the difficulty additional. A few of his exes and buddies have created their very own statements defending the actor, although Depp’s exes didn’t seem in courtroom.
In the meantime, the case continues in courtroom this week within the U.Okay. We’ve heard loads about accidents, poop within the mattress and alleged urine to this point, and there are myriad different instructions this case might go in. We’ll make sure you maintain you up to date as extra particulars drop.
