Amber Heard Threw Johnny Depp’s Phone From Balcony, Guard Alleges

Johnny Depp’s safety guard allegedly needed to pay a homeless man $425 in money and purchase him three rooster tacos to retrieve the star’s mobile phone after Depp’s former spouse, Amber Heard, threw it from a balcony, the guard advised a London court docket Thursday throughout Depp’s libel trial in opposition to the writer of The Solar newspaper.

Depp is suing Information Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Solar web site that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

The safety guard, Starling Jenkins III, mentioned it took him three and a half hours to find the handset, finally discovering the person who’d picked it up.

Occasions unfolded on April 22, 2016, when Jenkins arrived on the couple’s Los Angeles penthouse within the Jap Columbia Constructing the day after Heard’s 30th celebration.

“After I entered the residence, Amber defined to me that she had thrown Johnny’s mobile phone – and the pockets containing it – off the balcony of the residence, and that she was utilizing the Discover My iPhone utility on one other mobile phone to find Johnny’s telephone.”

“The Discover My iPhone utility indicated that Johnny’s telephone was someplace on the streets under the balcony of the residence.”

“I walked out onto the road, didn’t see the telephone, and I then requested a number of homeless folks if they’d it.”

“One homeless man admitted to me that he had the telephone, and he returned the telephone to me in change for the next: (1) $425 money; (2) three rooster tacos; (3) two baggage of chips; (4) two apples; and (5) 4 bottles of water.”

Heard has alleged that on the night of her celebration, Depp threw a bottle of champagne at her, grabbed her by her hair and shoved her, all of which he denies.

The next day, Jenkins got here to the residence to accompany Heard and her buddies to the Coachella music competition, close to Palm Springs.

He alleged: “Throughout the weekend, I heard Amber regularly categorical her anger that Johnny didn’t come to her celebration on April 21, however she didn’t say one factor or make any innuendos about allegations of home violence.”

“She was hooping it up all weekend, and it was clear that she and her girlfriends spent a lot of the time at Coachella intoxicated.”

He alleged he noticed Heard vomiting within the automotive park in the course of the journey and was “clearly dehydrated,” including he gave her ginger ale, crackers, a rehydration drink and potential Gatorade.

It was revealed Thursday that Depp’s former companions, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, won’t be giving proof on the trial.

Each have submitted written proof that state Depp was by no means violent towards them. The Solar’s legal professional has made it clear that she won’t try and dispute that.