Amber Heard’s Mother Died, See Her Touching Tribute Post

As if present occasions weren’t distressing sufficient, the lack of a liked one may be particularly onerous throughout a disaster such because the one the world faces at this second. Sadly, that is precisely what Amber Heard has to face proper now, as she just lately misplaced her mom, Paige. The actress introduced this unhappy information in a touching tribute via social media.
In a latest Instagram publish, Amber Heard paid tribute to her late mom with the next message:
The lack of Amber Heard’s mom, on the age of 63, has not been attributed to any particular trigger as of but. However the loss has been felt deeply by each Amber and her sister Whitney, as they’re at the moment grieving through the a time the place the world can be coping with losses.
Nonetheless, as unhappy as Amber Heard’s mom’s passing is, the Aquaman actress does say that whereas she’s going through this painful loss, she’s reminded of the idea of affection. In a private time of hardship that Heard has been present process as of late, her optimism is reassuring to see in a time of want.
After all, Amber Heard dropping her mom is on high of the extra troublesome incontrovertible fact that she continues to be going through ongoing authorized woes in her lawsuit towards ex-husband Johnny Depp. With the 2 actors engaged in a protracted standing court docket battle, with each side alleging mistreatment from the opposite, her present ordeal has been excessive sufficient in profile that it’s precipitated some to attempt to intervene with the trajectory of her profession.
Regardless of how this case seems, or the timing of the event, dropping one’s mother or father isn’t a nice or straightforward matter. And the outpouring of affection from followers and celebrities alike has been substantial in her hour of want. These occasions are solely additional proof that within the darkest of instances, individuals can rally round for the suitable trigger and attempt to uplift somebody in want.
Our sincerest condolences exit to Amber Heard and her household throughout this troublesome time, and we hope that they discover themselves comforted by the world’s response at this dire second. As for her present works, Heard can subsequent be seen within the CBS All Entry restricted collection The Stand, which is meant to be launched sooner or later in 2020. The actress can be anticipated to reprise her position of the Atlantean warrior Mera in Aquaman 2, which is able to dive into theaters on December 16, 2022.
The actress can be anticipated to reprise her position of the Atlantean warrior Mera in Aquaman 2, which is able to dive into theaters on December 16, 2022.
