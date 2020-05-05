Amber Heard’s Mother Died, See Her Touching Tribute Post

View this publish on Instagram

I’m heartbroken and devastated past perception on the lack of my mother, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the reminiscence of her stunning, light soul. She shall be missed from the very depths of our hearts eternally. Her unflinching, open coronary heart made her probably the most stunning lady I had ever identified. It’s onerous to think about and much more troublesome to say however I really feel actually fortunate to have been her daughter and been given the present of getting the sunshine she shone on everybody, fall on me for almost 34 years. This has been an unbelievably painful time however in that, I’m reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, help and generosity my sister Whit and I’ve obtained from family and friends has been completely soul-saving.