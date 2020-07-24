Amber Heard’s Sister Pleaded With Her Not to Marry Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, advised a court docket Thursday that she begged her not to marry Johnny Depp due to his alleged violence towards Heard. Henriquez was giving proof on the 13th day of Depp’s libel motion towards the writer of The Solar newspaper.

Depp is suing Information Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Solar web site that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was ever violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

Early within the relationship, Henriquez seen bruising and swelling on her sister’s face and physique.

“I noticed that her face was swollen and she or he had a mark underneath her eye,” she mentioned. “I had my suspicions earlier than, nevertheless it was clear to me that she had been hit.”

Henriquez confronted her about it. “I mentioned: ‘What the f— is going on? You could have to discuss to me. I’m not silly, I can see he’s hitting you.’ She admitted to me that he had hit her, however at the moment she was always placing it on herself or blaming herself.”

“She mentioned that she should have finished one thing to annoy him or antagonize him. I advised her she wanted to go away as a result of it wasn’t value it if he would try this to her.”

Heard didn’t need to go away the connection, Henriquez reported. Heard advised her: “We struggle actually onerous, however we love even more durable.”

Henriquez claimed she challenged Depp concerning the alleged violence. “I bear in mind saying to him: ‘Why did you f—ing have to hit her?’ Generally he would flat out deny it or downplay it by saying, ‘No, I simply pushed her, I didn’t hit her.’ Different instances, he would acknowledge that he had hit her, however would strive to justify it, by claiming she hit him first or ‘she referred to as me a pu–y,’ and would say, ‘Sis, I simply misplaced management.’”

“He blamed her for it, saying issues like: ‘I simply love her a lot however that is what she does to me,’ and by no means actually took duty for it.”

When Heard advised Henriquez that she was engaged to Depp, Henriquez “felt sick about it,” she advised the court docket.

“I advised her it was a nasty concept, begged her not to undergo with it, and mentioned that she ought to finish it as a result of it wasn’t going to get higher.”

“I requested her: ‘Why are you placing up with this?’ and advised her that him placing a hoop on her finger was not going to cease him hitting her.”

Henriquez advised the court docket that she moved into certainly one of Depp’s residences within the Japanese Columbia Constructing in Los Angeles, the place the couple lived, in 2014 and left after the couple married in February 2015, earlier than shifting again in January 2016. She admitted that she fell out along with her sister in 2015 after being accused of promoting photographs of their wedding ceremony.

Depp’s legal professional Eleanor Legal guidelines mentioned: “I recommend to you that it’s inconceivable that, in case your sister had been telling you that in 2013 and 2014 that she had been assaulted by Mr. Depp, you’d have needed to have something to do with him by any means.”

She added: “And also you definitely wouldn’t have lived within the next-door penthouse condominium for a interval of 1 12 months if for one second you thought that what was occurring within the next-door condominium was your sister [being hit by Depp].”

Henriquez mentioned: “It was taking place and I selected to stay there.”

Henriquez claimed Depp’s jealousy was a significant component within the couple’s fights. “Johnny was extremely jealous and possessive, and was threatened by her former companions and co-stars, each women and men,” she mentioned.

Henriquez advised the court docket that the couple argued each time Heard received a brand new position in a film. “For instance, I used to be with them in Brazil in September 2015 after they had an enormous struggle as a result of she and I have been leaving early so she may do a display screen check for ‘Aquaman.’”

“I bear in mind his assistant, Nathan Holmes, and I joking concerning the reality we hoped she didn’t get the position as a result of Johnny would go loopy when he noticed an image of Jason Momoa, her co-star.”

Henriquez alleged that Depp needed to management how Heard dressed.

She mentioned: “I heard them have a struggle concerning the gown she needed to put on to the Artwork of Elysium gala in 2014, and him making her change right into a gown that was much less revealing.”

Presently Depp’s stylist, Samantha McMillen, additionally grew to become Heard’s stylist.

“Amber and I talked about it on the time, and I advised her ‘Johnny is retaining all of it in-house,’ and we mentioned the way it was his manner of controlling what Amber wore. Her styling positively modified,” she mentioned.

The trial continues Friday.