Amber Riley Performs Tribute to Naya Rivera on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Reside’

Amber Riley carried out a touching tribute to her late “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” The actor and singer, whose artist moniker is Riley, sang her new observe titled “A Second,” in honor of Rivera, who died in July. Rivera was 33 years previous.

“Now I would like a second alone with my soul, I can’t cease these ideas, I would like these,” Riley sang, whereas images of Rivera had been projected behind her. “I’m prepared to combat, I’m prepared to see what’s on the opposite aspect. I’m prepared to cry and simply let it’s.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” visitor host Lil Rel Howery launched the efficiency, saying, “Not too way back, we each misplaced a very good good friend in a tragic accident and we each will miss her ceaselessly.”

Internet hosting on the day after the sports activities world floor to a halt and simply after Donald Trump accepted his nomination for reelection on the RNC, Howery shared a robust monologue, which emphasised the realities of life for Black folks in America. Howery spoke concerning the coronavirus pandemic, the significance of voting and his perception within the want to defund the police, saying, “That funding can go some other place, particularly in case you’re not going to use the funding to defend or do your job correctly.”

The actor and comic additionally spoke up for Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown and Jacob Blake, who survived being shot seven occasions by police in Kenosha, Wis. earlier this month.

“That’s why I need to give a shout-out to the WNBA and the NBA,” Howery stated. “They’ve been utilizing their platform to standup for social injustices. That’s proper.

I’m happy with them. They boycotted, they didn’t even play for the previous few days – I believe that’s tremendous dope. They don’t care about their paychecks, they don’t care concerning the leisure a part of it – they know what’s fallacious is fallacious, they usually’re standing up for that.”

He continued: “As a result of, there’s so much going on when you consider the Black folks in our nation and the police. That relationship is so damaged – so damaged.”

Riley’s efficiency got here later within the present, saluting her co-star within the hit Fox musical collection. After Rivera’s passing, Riley posted to Instagram that her former co-star her “favourite duet companion,” writing: “I like you. I miss you. I don’t have phrases proper now, simply numerous emotions. Relaxation In Peace Angel, and know that your loved ones won’t ever have to fear about something.”

Rivera was finest recognized for her groundbreaking function as Santana Lopez on the hit Fox musical collection, whereas Riley performed Mercedes Jones. One of many pair’s most memorable duets was the “Rumor Has It”/“Somebody Like You” mashup within the present’s third season.

“Our queen is singing for our different queen. Grateful for @MsAmberPRiley all the time. She’s the strongest. Can’t wait to watch,” their “Glee” co-star Kevin McHale wrote on Twitter forward of the efficiency.

Riley’s “Jimmy Kimmel Reside” look comes upfront of her new EP, out Oct. 2, which she funded and govt produced as an unbiased artist.

“I’m my very own boss, my very own determination maker, and my very own advertising workforce. I WISH I had the facility a serious machine behind me would to get issues out faster, however I don’t,” Riley wrote on social media. “However what I do have is possession of my s—. I’m no slave, I personal my masters Girl shrugging the mission is coming, as a result of this time, nobody can inform me [no]. So…keep tuned and prepare. This music is playin NO GAMES. I got here with a vocal and a pen prepared to slay the ladies.”

Riley has additionally just lately turned her superstar into activism, beginning the social justice initiative #unMUTEny, which pledges to “finish Black silence within the leisure trade, maintain energy buildings accountable for suppressing Black experiences and confront microaggressions with braveness.”

Explaining why she’s now not afraid to converse out about racial injustice on-screen and off, Riley informed Selection in June, “I’ve made my cash. I can proceed to generate profits within the background. I could be part of a manufacturing workforce, and also you don’t even know my ass is there, and be making greater than being in entrance of the digital camera. There’s not going to be anybody that’s going to have the option to cease me.”

Watch the video above for the total efficiency.